LINVILLE — The clans had all marched, flying their tartans with pride. The athletes had run and tossed, giving their all for glory and championship awards. The pipers had played and the lassies had danced and as the dust of the fourth and final day settled, all that remained was one final song and goodbye pleasantry, as attendees of the 2023 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games brought the four-day event to a close this past Sunday, July 9.

Closing out the 67th year of the Games, the weekend has held a special place in the hearts of those who return to Grandfather Mountain year after year, from all corners of the globe.

  

