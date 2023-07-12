Patrons by the thousands filed through the turnstiles to MacRae Meadows from July 6 to 9 for the 67th Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. Pleasant weekend weather contributed to strong attendance to the festival this year, which featured music, food, ceremonies and traditional Scottish athletic competitions.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The Campers Parade marching on the opening day of the Highland Games. This was the first time the Games had the campers recognized to open the event.
Photo by Rob Moore
The Highland Wrestling kids are ready to hit the field for their wrestling clinic during the 67th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
LINVILLE — The clans had all marched, flying their tartans with pride. The athletes had run and tossed, giving their all for glory and championship awards. The pipers had played and the lassies had danced and as the dust of the fourth and final day settled, all that remained was one final song and goodbye pleasantry, as attendees of the 2023 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games brought the four-day event to a close this past Sunday, July 9.
Closing out the 67th year of the Games, the weekend has held a special place in the hearts of those who return to Grandfather Mountain year after year, from all corners of the globe.
