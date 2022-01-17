WATAUGA — A High Wind Warning is in effect on from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 for Watauga County, according to the National Weather Service at Blacksburg, Virginia.
After the weekend winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow onto the High Country, the following weather system is bringing strong gusts of winds up to 60 miles per hour to the region.
Wind chills may reach near zero degrees, and blowing and drifting snow is likely.
NWS Blacksburg cautions drivers to take extra care driving high profile vehicles, to avoid any outdoor burning and to bring in trash cans or objects that may fly away in the wind.
For more information, visit www.weather.gov/rnk.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
