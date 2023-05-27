BOONE — Watauga High School's Marine Corps Junior ROTC celebrated the year's success with a traditional Mess Night for the cadets and their friends and family.

One of the oldest traditions of the Marine Corps is a Mess Night, a night filled with a mix of elegance and theatrics. On May 13, after months of preparations by cadets, the MCJROTC hosted its Mess Night with catering from Daniel Boone Inn and plenty of hijinx. Dressed in formal attire, Cadets spent their night dancing, performing skits, dining, and "punishing one another."

DSC_5052.JPG

Aiden Williams pouring himself a drink from the grog. 
DSC_4888.JPG

Lieutenant Colonel Wes Young presenting Madison Caparolie, Aiden Williams and Eowyn Church the NCO Leadership Award.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.