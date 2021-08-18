BOONE — At approximately 3:20 p.m on Aug. 18, Boone Police received an anonymous call that a student at Watauga High School had made threats of causing harm, Watauga County Schools superintendent Scott Elliott said.
Boone Police stated that the 911 Communications center received a telephone call from a purported distraught child/adolescent who stated they were at the high school and going to harm others.
Officers with the Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol immediately responded to the incident, according to Boone Police.
After the scene was secured and no threats or suspect(s) were located, the lockdown was lifted around 4 p.m. and the students were released.
Prior to today’s incident, information was received by the Boone Police Department and other law enforcement partners indicating there was the possibility of a hoax or “swatting” call happening in Boone. Included within this information was nearly identical language as was used during the call.
"Law enforcement officers responded without delay to ensure there was not a threat to our school," said Boone PD Major Shane Robbins. "I am very thankful for the outstanding job by not only the law enforcement officers but the students, faculty and staff of Watauga High School and the Watauga County School system."
Boone PD said the incident was very similar to an incident that happened in Hawkins County Tennessee on Aug. 10 and that local investigators will be working with state and federal partners to attempt to identify and prosecute the person responsible for this crime.
"I want to thank all of the students staff and parents for remaining calm and being patient, as we work through this issue," Elliott said. "While we were suspicious of the threat from the beginning, we take every threat seriously until we are certain that there really is no threat."
Elliott said in this case, the threat received by law enforcement was very similar to other recent threats communicated to schools in other areas
"I want to thank law enforcement, as always, for their quick and professional response and their dedication to keeping our schools safe," Elliott said.
