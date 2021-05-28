BOONE — The Watauga High School JROTC program and members of the Watauga Explorers program are partnering to raise money for the families Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox through a car wash.
The two Watauga County Sheriff deputies were killed in the line of duty on April 28 responding to a welfare check.
The car wash will take place at 610 Blowing Rock Road — the parking lot of Boonie's Pizza — May 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The car wash will be cash only, and people who get a car wash will also receive 10 percent off of any food purchase from Boonies. Law enforcement can get their patrol car washed for free.
