Below is a list of events celebrating Black History Month in the High Country. If an event is not listed, please email editor@wataugademocrat.com with the date, time and a brief description of the event.
Feb. 15
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will explore the topic of Black History and the National Park Service during an online conversation 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, with Ajena Rogers, Supervisory Park Ranger at Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site in Richmond, Virginia. The free, 30-minute webinar is the latest installment of the Insider’s Report series, which highlights the nonprofit’s projects and programs, ways to enjoy the national park unit, Parkway history, and more. To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.
Feb. 20
During Black History Month 2022, the Hayes School of Music and the Department of English present the second annual series of programs celebrating the works of African-American composers, this year with an emphasis on North Carolina composers. Members of the music faculty will perform works ranging from 1890s ragtime to the works of living composers. Members of the English department will be performing readings from the Harlem Renaissance and the Black Arts Movement to contemporary voices. Program three will be held virtually on Sunday Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. The link to the performance can be found at music.appstate.edu/performances.
Feb. 21
The Black Graduate Student Association and Multicultural Center presents Blaxploitation Film Night. This event will take place on Friday Feb. 21 from 5:30-8 p.m. in Plemmons Student Union in room 112.
Feb. 25
Lees-McRae College will be hosting a Black History Month discussion panel called “The Black Experience in High Country and Lees-McRae” on Friday, Feb. 25. The panel will take place in Evans Auditorium from 7:30-9 p.m. that evening. The evening will feature a panel of speakers from the community, including a Lees-McRae student, an alumnus, and a descendant of Junaluska, the historically community in Boone.
Feb. 28
The Black Graduate Student Association and Multicultural Center presents Black Family Mixer, a celebration social with food provided. This event will be on Monday Feb. 28 from 5:30-8 in the Blue Ridge Ballroom in Plemmons Student Union.
