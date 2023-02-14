High Country United Way logo

WATAUGA — High Country United Way has announced that Watauga County was awarded $17,771 for Phase 40 to fund various supportive services through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Program. 

EFSP is a Federal program administered by the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to supplement and expand ongoing efforts to provide shelter, food and supportive services "for the nation’s hungry, homeless and people in economic crisis”. 

