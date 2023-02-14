WATAUGA — High Country United Way has announced that Watauga County was awarded $17,771 for Phase 40 to fund various supportive services through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Program.
EFSP is a Federal program administered by the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to supplement and expand ongoing efforts to provide shelter, food and supportive services "for the nation’s hungry, homeless and people in economic crisis”.
Local service agencies in Watauga County may apply for a portion of the funding with an application obtained by emailing director@highcountryunitedway.org with a letter of request.
Eligibility to apply under the terms of the grants from the National Board require that local agencies must:
Be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government
Have an accounting system and the ability to produce very detailed records and receipts
Practice non-discrimination
Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Letters of request to apply for funding should address the above points and must be received with application by 5 p.m. on Feb. 24. For further information, contact High Country United Way at (828) 265-2111.
