HIGH COUNTRY — From corn mazes to haunted trails, the High Country offers an array of activities this Halloween.
Spooky Duke: Spooky Duke features two certified races — a 5k and 10k — for a cause. The annual race takes place on Oct. 16 beginning at 9 a.m. in Appalachian State University’s Peacock parking lot. Proceeds from Spooky Duke benefit the High Country’s Parent to Parent Family Support Network, which provides free support to families who have premature children, children with disabilities, emotional or behavioral challenges, mental illness, chronic health conditions, or to families who are grieving the death of a child. Spooky Duke is open to children, adults and pets and will host free kids’ activities from 8-10 a.m. It will also a feature a costume parade and contest. For more information about the race, to register or become a volunteer, visit runsignup.com/race/NC/Boone/TheSpookyDuke5k10kandCostumeMarch
Blowing Rock Halloween Festival and Monster March: Blowing Rock Halloween Festival, hosted by Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation, takes place Oct. 30. The event will include trick-or-treating, hayrides, a scavenger hunt and the annual Monster March. The line for the march begins at 5:30 at the American Legion Building, with the march starting at 5:45. Trick-or-treating begins at 6 p.m. Sign up for the festival’s costume contest begins at 6:30, and the contest, located in the Recreation Center, begins at 7 p.m. Afterward, a moonlight scavenger hunt in Broyhill Park will take place, followed by the Monster March. Admission to the festival is free, courtesy of the town of Blowing Rock.
Trunk or Treat with Watauga County Parks & Rec: Watauga Country Parks and Recreation invites residents to the second annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m, in the recreation center parking lot. The walk-through event is free and prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed trunks. All trunks must be registered prior to the event. To register or find out more, email keron.poteat@wat.gov.
Boone Boo!: The town of Boone will block off central King Street from Appalachian Street to Burrell Street for Boone Boo!, the town’s annual family-friendly trick or treating event on Oct. 31. From 3-6 p.m., King Street will be lined with Halloween inflatables and a curated Halloween playlist will set the stage for the night’s Halloween events, including surprise musical performances and impromptu dance parties. Stop by the Jones House lawn and Watauga County Public Library for additional fun. Admission to the event is free.
New River Corn Maze: New River Corn Maze, located beside the scenic New River and on the historic Brown Family Farm, is a five-acre corn maze, offering hayrides, pumpkin picking and tram rides throughout the month of October, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until dark and Sunday’s from 1 p.m. until dark. Pricing and more information about the corn maze can be found at newrivercornmaze.com/about-us.html.
Terror by the River: The third annual Terror by the River will take place at the High Country Fairgrounds every Friday and Saturday through the month of October from 6-11 p.m., with trails opening at 8 p.m. The family-owned haunted house and trail, home to the largest grim reaper in the United States, also features corn hole, giant checkers, a gift shop and snacks. All games and concessions are available to guests with the price of admission. Tickets are $20. Tickets for kids under 10 are half off. Groups of six or larger can make reservations. More information can be found at terrorbytheriver.com
Ashe County corn maze: Ashe County Corn Maze is open Saturday’s and Sundays, through Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The venue features a large corn maze that can take anywhere from 25 minutes to hours to complete. In addition to the maze itself, the site offers multiple games and activities for the whole family, including a monster slingshot, a pumpkin cannon, jump houses, pumpkin bowling and the famous giant pipe slide. There is also a smaller hay bale maze for younger children. Live music is featured every Saturday during the fall season. Admission to the venue is $12, while children age three and younger are admitted free. A season pass is also available at patrons’ requests. For more information, call 1 (800) 238-8733, or visit www.ashecountycornmaze.com.
