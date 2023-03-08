Correction: This story was updated to correct that the money that was donated to the GoFundMe is dedicated only to the memorial fund and not to pay for rodeo. The High Country Rodeo Association and several local sponsors are putting on this event.
WATAUGA — The Cowboys for Cole inaugural rodeo in honor of Cole Ellis will donate proceeds to the memorial fund for Ellis.
This fund will financially assist local high school seniors and community agricultural programs.
“Cole grew up in that lifestyle and he loved riding. He loved mutton busting and eventually moved on to riding steers. He wanted to ride bulls, eventually. He was a part of our High Country Rodeo Association. In honor of him, we thought it would be fitting to put on a rodeo that he would have loved to be at,” said Kate Payne, executive director and founder of the HCRA.
The rodeo will take place on March 18, starting at 11 a.m. at the Lone Hickory Arena — approximately an hour from Boone. Admission will be $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
“Cole had a lot of goals. Some say dreams, but dreams become reality when a person is determined and hardworking and that’s just who Cole was,” Payne said. “Beyond his farm, he was an aspiring bull rider. He loved Rodeo and he believed in what our Association was bringing to the High Country. He was there every step of the way when our association was ‘born’ and he was, and still is, one of the driving forces of why we started the HCRA. My two goals for this event, Cowboys for Cole, are to raise money for his memorial fund and to make Cole proud. I have no doubt that our community will show up for this event to raise funds and support such a great cause, but I’ll have to wait and see on March 18 if what we’ve all put together would warrant a smirk from our cowboy up above.”
The rodeo will feature classic events like bull riding and barrel racing. The ages for the barrel racing contenders will be Peewee, Youth 4D, Teen 4D and Open 4D. Food, drink and live music will be at the arena.
“We’ve got something pretty amazing planned for the halftime, so I don’t think there will be a dry eye in the place,” Payne said.
Follow the High Country Rodeo Association on Facebook for more information.
Ellis, 14, was killed on Dec. 30 after a tractor he was riding in rolled over on a step hill. Ellis was feeding cattle in the field when the tractor he was operating lost traction and began sliding down a hill and then overturned, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Ellis was a member of Willow Valley Baptist Church, a freshman at Watauga High School and a huge part of the farming community through the family business, Ellis Cattle Company, according to his obituary.
