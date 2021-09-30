BOONE — More than 1,100 people celebrated Oktoberfest at Appalachian Mountain Brewery on Sept. 25 raising $5,000 money for seven organizations in the High Country.
The organizations — MountainTrue, Blue Ridge Conservancy, Appalachian Theatre, Harvest House, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, OASIS and Watauga Arts Council — were each represented at the festival. Each organization hosted a family-friendly activities offered insight into the charitable work going on in the community.
Patrons from as far as Florida turned out to enjoy the traditional Bavarian cuisine and games.
Chris Zieber, owner of Appalachian Mountain Brewery said he considers the event a “huge success.”
Patrons took turns splattering paint on a large canvas, which will serve as inspiration for the logo on AMB’S newest product. The 32 oz. aluminum containers will be part of AMB’s “Crowlers for a Cause” an initiative that will benefit Watauga Arts Council, Watauga Riverkeeper and the Blue Ridge Conservancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.