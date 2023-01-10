IRVING, Texas — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class on Monday, Jan. 9. Among the inductees announced is High Country native and standout college football head coach Paul Johnson. A total of 22 inductees, including 18 players and four coaches, will be immortalized in the College Football Hall of Fame.
The 18 First Team All-America players and four standout coaches in the 2023 Class were selected from the national ballot of 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.
"We are extremely proud to announce the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."
The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 2023, at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas.
The inductees will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the fall. Their accomplishments will be forever immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and each inductee will receive a custom ring created by Jostens, the official and exclusive supplier of NFF rings.
Johnson's coaching career spanned head coaching stints at three stops, including Georgia Southern University (1997-2001), United States Naval Academy (2002-2007), Georgia Tech (2008-2018), where he amassed a 189-99-0 (.656) winning percentage during his career. Johnson is from Newland in Avery County.
Capitalizing on his patented spread option offense — one of the most innovative offensive schemes in all of college football — Johnson took three programs to the top of their respective conferences and the national rankings, winning two national titles, five conference championships and making 18 bowl appearances. The Newland native now becomes the first coach from Georgia Southern, the fourth coach from Georgia Tech, and the fifth coach from Navy to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.
In his last stop at Georgia Tech, Johnson went 82-60 during 11 seasons, and the Yellow Jackets appeared in the final national rankings in 2008 (No. 22), 2009 (No. 13), and 2014 (No. 8). He led Georgia Tech to nine bowl games, including two New Year's Six bowls (Orange 2009, 2014). The Yellow Jackets appeared in three ACC Championship games during his tenure and won the ACC Coastal Division four times. His Georgia Tech teams led the ACC in rushing offense every year, and he was named ACC Coach of the Year three times (2008, 2009, 2014). He is the fourth-winningest coach at Georgia Tech behind John Heisman, William Alexander, and Bobby Dodd, who are all in College Football Hall of Fame. He coached two of nine total 10-win seasons and one of five 11-win seasons in Georgia Tech history.
At Navy, he inherited a program that had gone 1-20 in the previous two seasons. Johnson transformed the program, and during his six seasons in Annapolis, the Midshipmen went 45-29, landing at No. 24 in the Associated Press poll in 2004. He coached Navy to five bowl berths. Johnson went 11-1 in Commander-In-Chief's trophy games, winning five CIC trophies, which represents the annual winner of the Air Force-Army-Navy round-robin. He never lost to Army, going 6-0 against the Black Knights, and in 2007 he led Navy to a victory over Notre Dame for the first time in 43 years.
In his five seasons at Georgia Southern, the Eagles notched a 62-10 record, making five FCS playoff appearances and winning the FCS championship twice (1999 and 2000). He won the Southern Conference with Georgia Southern every year. He was twice named Southern Conference Coach of the Year (1997 and 1998) while heading the Eagles program. The 1999 team led the nation in scoring, rushing and total offense, and set the NCAA single-season record for average rushing yards per game (419.0) while breaking 197 schools records. Johnson was inducted into the Georgia Southern Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.
Johnson coached 11 First Team All-Americans and one First Team Academic All-American. He coached 1999 Walter Payton Award winner and 2017 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Adrian Peterson at Georgia Southern and 2010 Burlsworth Trophy recipient Sean Bedford at Georgia Tech.
Johnson was recognized as the CBS National Coach of the Year in 2008, the Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year in 2004, and the Eddie Robinson Award winner as the I-AA National Coach of the Year in 1998. He was twice named the AFCA NCAA Division I-AA National Coach of the Year (1999, 2000).
Before becoming a head coach, Johnson served as offensive coordinator at Navy (1995-96), Hawaii (1987-94), Georgia Southern (1985-86) and as defensive line coach at Georgia Southern (1983-84). During his first stint at Georgia Southern, he was part of the coaching team that won consecutive FCS National Championships (1985-86) with the Eagles, and as the offensive coordinator at Georgia Southern, he mentored College Football Hall of Fame inductee Tracy Ham.
Following his playing career at Avery, where he graduated in 1975, Johnson's first taste of coaching came at Tuscola High School while seeking his undergrad degree at nearby Western Carolina University. He then returned to the High Country as an assistant coach at his alma mater Avery High School, where as offensive coordinator in 1979 and co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in the 1980 season helped the Vikings to a record of 17-4-1 in that span, including a conference championship and pair of trips to the state high school playoffs. His coaching career continued at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk from 1981-82.
Johnson has participated in a wide variety of charitable endeavors at each of his schools over the years, including his annual participation in the Bobby Dodd and Chick-fil-A charity golf tournaments, which raise money for the Bobby Dodd Foundation, WinShape Homes and the schools' scholarship funds. Johnson earned his bachelor's degree in physical education from Western Carolina in 1979 and his master's in health and physical education from Appalachian State in 1982.
“Congratulations to Coach Johnson on his induction to the College Football Hall of Fame,” current Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said. “He truly deserves to join Heisman, Alexander and Dodd as Georgia Tech’s Hall of Fame coaches due to the great success that he brought to The Flats. As an alumnus, I’m grateful for the legacy that he built here at Georgia Tech. I ask that Tech fans everywhere join me in thanking and congratulating him, his family and all of his former and players for this much-deserved honor.”
"Extremely honored to be selected to @cfbhall. Thanks to @NFFNetwork and selection committee. Feel fortunate to have been surrounded by so many outstanding coaches and players. Appreciate everyone who has reached out," Johnson said via Twitter following the announcement.
The following is the full list of inductees joining Johnson as part of the College Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class:
PLAYERS
- Eric Berry – DB, Tennessee (2007-09)
- Michael Bishop – QB, Kansas State (1997-98)
- Reggie Bush – RB, Southern California (2003-05)
- Dwight Freeney – DE, Syracuse (1998-2001)
- Robert Gallery – OT, Iowa (2000-03)
- LaMichael James – RB, Oregon (2009-11)
- Derrick Johnson – LB, Texas (2001-04)
- Bill Kollar – DT, Montana State (1971-73)
- Luke Kuechly – LB, Boston College (2009-11)
- Jeremy Maclin – WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)
- Terance Mathis – WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989)
- Bryant McKinnie – OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01)
- Corey Moore – DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)
- Michael Stonebreaker – LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)
- Tim Tebow – QB, Florida (2006-09)
- Troy Vincent – DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)
- Brian Westbrook – RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)
- DeAngelo Williams – RB, Memphis (2002-05)
COACHES
- Monte Cater – 275-117-2 (70.1%); Lakeland [WI] (1981-86), Shepherd [WV] (1987-2017)
- Paul Johnson – 189-99-0 (65.6%); Georgia Southern (1997-2001), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18)
- Roy Kramer – 83-32-2 (71.8%); Central Michigan (1967-77)
- Mark Richt – 171-64-0 (72.8%); Georgia (2001-15), Miami [FL] (2016-18)
