BOONE — A second winter storm system of the week will arrive in western North Carolina the evening of Jan. 6 bringing snow and bitter cold temperatures to the High County.
According to the National Weather Service regional station in Blacksburg, Virginia, the Watauga County area is set to receive an estimated 2 to 3 of snow throughout the evening starting around 7 p.m.
Temperatures will drop to 12 degrees, but the windchill can bring the temperature down to -6 degrees. NWS has issued a winter weather advisory which includes Ashe and Watauga counties from 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 to 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7.
In addition to the winter weather advisory, NWS also issued a wind chill advisory from 4 a.m. Friday morning to 1 p.m. that afternoon on Jan. 7 for "wind chills as low as 15 below zero."
The North Carolina Emergency Management released a list of tips to help High Country residents stay warm and dry throughout the storm. Closing blinds or curtains can keep some heat inside the house, NC Emergency Management stated, as well as closing off rooms to avoid wasting heat and stuffing towels or rags in cracks under the door.
The report also stated eating and staying hydrated will help keep the body warm, as well as wearing layers of loose-fitting, lightweight warm clothing.
More information on how to prepare for cold weather can be found at www.readync.gov.
