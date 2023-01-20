BOONE — A sold-out audience of more than 300 Watauga County business leaders attended the 7th Annual High Country Economic Kickoff Luncheon, Thursday, Jan. 19, at App State's Grandview Ballroom.

At the event, Dr. Harry Davis, North Carolina Bankers Association Professor of Banking and Regional Economist, delivered his annual Economic Forecast. He predicted a mild recession to come at the end of 2023 or early 2024. He added that North Carolina’s strong economic position will likely lessen the effects of the recession, compared to other states across the nation.

