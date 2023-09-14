WATAUGA — The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and High Country Crime Stoppers are seeking information on a gas theft that occurred on Sept. 8 across from Tweetsie Railroad. 

On Friday, Sept. 8, a slender white male drove a black Toyota Camry into the Quality Plus Gas Station across from Tweetsie Railroad. The male fueled the vehicle and allegedly drove off without paying. Any assistance in the identification of this individual would be appreciated, according to a HCCS press release.

  

