Take your mark

Runners get set to start racing at the third annual High Country Breast Cancer Foundation 5K on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

 Photo by Thomas Sherrill

BLOWING ROCK — The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation’s annual 5K Fun Run/Walk will take place on Oct. 22 in Blowing Rock.

The race is HCBCF’s largest source of donations and also, according to HCBCD president and founder Irene Sawyer, “a great way to have so many people in our community together in one spot to show our commitment to help local breast cancer patients and their families as they fight this horrific disease.”

