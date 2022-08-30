BOONE — The sold-out 15th annual High Country Beer Fest hosted 1,500 people and 35 breweries on Aug. 27 at the High Country Fairgrounds to raise money for App State’s Fermentation Science program.
After taking a break in 2020 and limiting ticket sales to 1,000 in 2021 due to COVID-19, event coordinators decided to take a different approach to the festival this year.
Reaching its peak ticket sales in 2019 with 3,000 people attending the event, Beer Fest founder Brett Taubman said they decided to limit the number of people to 1,500 to maintain a safe, fun environment without overcrowding.
Taubman said there is a “rich culture” surrounding breweries in the area, which he believes Beer Fest has helped progress since its inception in 2007.
“It’s been amazing, I like to think that we were inaugural in the original three breweries opening up in Boone — I like to think that we played a small part in that, at least,” Taubman said. “It’s great because we really love to focus on as many of the local vendors as possible. The partnerships we’ve formed, the collaborations that we’ve done — I can’t even begin to say how amazing it’s been.”
This year, in addition to supporting App State’s Fermentation Science program, a portion of the event’s revenue was donated to Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture.
