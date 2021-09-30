DEEP GAP — High Country Beekeepers announced that the Bee Festival will be held at Hidden Happiness Bee Farm at its 1060 Chestnut Mountain Road location on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rain or shine, the event will feature educational programs, local artisans and live music. Hole Lotta Doughnuts will be selling doughnuts, apple pie and fritters at the festival. The Salvation Army Canteen Truck will also sell food at the event.
Vendors will feature locally extracted honey, textile crafts and baskets, locally made jerky and canned goods.
In addition, there will be activities for the kids, including games and face painting.
The Hidden Happiness Bee Farm Store will also be open during the festival, offering expert advice on how to prepare hives for the upcoming cold months. There is an observation hive right in the store, and the entire family can enjoy watching the magic of nature as the Hidden Happiness worker bees ready their hive for the winter.
Hidden Happiness is located right off NC Highway 421, between Wilkesboro and Boone. The Deep Gap location is uniquely situated to act as a visitor center to greet travelers heading to West Jefferson, Boone or Blowing Rock. Parking is free and buses and RVs are always welcome. A circular driveway is available for ease in maneuvering larger vehicles.
Hidden Happiness Bee Farm is the primary provider of woodware, hive health supplements and honey extraction equipment and supplies for High Country apiaries. In addition, the farm offers ongoing training and support for beekeepers at all levels. To find out more, visit www.hiddenhappinessbeefarms.com.
High Country Beekeepers serves Ashe, Wilkes, Watauga and surrounding counties.
