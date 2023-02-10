High Country Association of Realtors logo

BOONE — The High Country Association Realtors® has announced it has received a $3,000 Fair Housing Grant from the National Association of Realtors® to host a course for its members called "Bias Override: Overcoming Barriers to Fair Housing."

The course will be conducted by Robert Morris, a leadership consultant and broker who has been recognized as Tennessee Realtor® of the Year.

