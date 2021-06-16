BOONE — The High Country Association of Realtors is hosting a Community Spring Clean Out event on Saturday, June 19, at 4469 Bamboo Rd, Boone, NC 28607.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to the community. The High Country Association of Realtors is inviting the public to clean out their old paperwork and files as well as donate food to benefit the Hunger and Health Coalition.
A shred truck will be on site until it is full to help community members get rid of old paperwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.