ASHE COUNTY — The High Country Area Agency on Aging will host a Music Therapy Support Group starting July 14, and it will meet every Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. until Sept. 9. This group is free and will meet via zoom.
This group will be led by Kelly Frick, a board certified music therapist. It is meant to help family caregivers use music to relax, de-stress, and cope. There are limited spots available so those who are interested are encouraged to register now.
Anyone from the seven-county region (Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Wilkes, Watauga and Yancey) can sign up and enjoy the group.
If community members would like to sign up or have questions please contact Amber Chapman at achapman@hccog or call (828) 278-7406.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.