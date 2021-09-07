BEECH MOUNTAIN— There’s a new driving trail in the region which features parts of Watauga and Avery Counties in North Carolina, and Johnson and Carter counties in Tennessee.
Dubbed the Hi-Lo Adventure Trail, the three intertwined routes connect the Town of Beech Mountain, North Carolina (the highest point on the trail) with the Watauga Lake area (the lowest point) and showcase many businesses and outdoor adventures in between. On Aug. 26, many of the featured points of interest on the routes came together to kick off the project at the Hi-Lo Adventure Trail Business Expo at Beech Mountain, North Carolina.
Originally conceived by the tourism staff on Beech Mountain, the trails evolved as a way to spread the wealth of visitors to the mountain around the entire region.
“Many of the more than 13,000 people who arrive at the Visitor Center on Beech Mountain don’t know about the great options for shopping, dining and recreation in the area, or even that they are less than 30 minutes from all the water sports available at Watauga Lake in Tennessee,” said Kate Gavenus, Beech Mountain’s Director of Tourism and Economic Development.
Dan Livorsi, owner of Pioneer Landing at Watauga Lake, agrees.
“Last year, the Town of Beech Mountain paved a road that now provides an easy route for us to travel between the lake and the town’s ski resort—I think of this region as the Tahoe of the East,” Livorsi said.
The Hi-Lo Adventure Trail’s routes provide a mix of options for travelers to enjoy, including dining, shopping, hiking, fishing, boating, attractions and sightseeing. The 85-mile Tasters Loop links Beech Mountain to the Watauga Lake area, Mountain City, TN, Valle Crucis and Banner Elk NC, while the 100-mile Mountain 2 Mountain Loop features stops at Doe Mountain and Mountain City, TN, and the Sugar Grove area of NC. The third route is the 105-mile Lakeside Loop, which features the two small lakes on Beech Mountain as well as Watauga Lake and Roan Mountain, TN, and Elk Park, NC.
Beech Mountain Mayor Barry Kaufman stated that “this is an economic corridor between east Tennessee and western North Carolina that we believe will benefit all of us.”
Dustin Shearin, Mountain City town alderman, is also enthusiastic about the possibilities for economic growth.
“We need to build off this concept and continue to work as a region,” Shearin said. “Together, we have much more to offer visitors and residents.”
Additional business expos are in the works for next year, in Johnson and Carter counties.
For more information about the Hi-Lo Adventure Trail, go to www.hiloadventuretrail.com or call the Beech Mountain Visitor Center at (828) 387-9283.
