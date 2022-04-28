WATAUGA — Early voting for the 2022 Primary election kicked off at 8 a.m. on April 28.
"We look forward to a good voter turnout," said Director of Elections Matt Snyder.
Should voters have any questions, they can reach the Watauga County Board of Elections at (828) 265-8061.
Early Voting Locations
- Watauga County Administration Building 814 W. King St., Boone
- Plemmons Student Union – Blue Ridge Ballroom 263 Locust St (parking lot 620 Howard St), Boone
- Blowing Rock Club House – 108 Lakeside Dr, Blowing Rock
- Deep Gap Fire Department – 6583 Old 421 South, Deep Gap
- Meat Camp Fire Department – 4797 NC Hwy 194 N, Boone
- Western Watauga Community Center – 1081 Old US Hwy 421, Sugar Grove
The Blowing Rock early voting location is new this year as in previous years, it was the Blowing Rock Town Hall.
Same-day registration is available at all early voting locations. Those utilizing same-day registration must provide proof of residence for at least 30 days.
The voter must prove their residence by showing any of the following documents with their current name and address:
- North Carolina driver’s license.
- Other photo identification issued by a government agency. Any government-issued photo ID is acceptable, provided that the card includes the voter’s current name and address.
- A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address.
- A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation. For additional guidance on acceptable proof of residence for college students, visit Registering as a College Student: During Early Voting.
Dates and Times
All locations have the same dates and hours of operation.
- April 28 – 29: 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- May 2 -6: 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- May 9 – 13: 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- May 14 (Saturday): 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vote By Mail
Any North Carolina registered voter may request, receive, and vote a mail-in absentee ballot. No special circumstance or reason is needed. Registered voters in North Carolina must request an absentee ballot with an official N.C. Absentee Ballot Request Form. There are two ways to access and submit the form:
- Online with “Option 1 – Request an Absentee Ballot” at votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home
On paper with the English N.C. Absentee Ballot Request Form for 2022 (fillable PDF) or the English N.C. Absentee Ballot Request Form for 2022 (non-fillable print-only PDF) or the Spanish N.C. Absentee Ballot Request Form for 2022 (fillable PDF).
The last day to submit an absentee ballot request form for the 2022 primary is May 10.
Civilian absentee voters must return the container-return envelope with the voted ballot enclosed to their county board of elections no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, 2022. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election. Ballots without a postmark must be received by Election Day.
Ballots
Watauga County has three ballots — Democratic, Republican and Unaffiliated — with unaffiliated voters able to choose any of the three to vote on in the primary. Once an Unaffiliated voter chooses a Democratic or Republican ballot, they have to vote that same party’s ballot if there is a second primary (runoff primary).
Those registered as Libertarians will vote the Non-Partisan ballot.
The following candidates are on the Democratic ballot in Watauga County:
U.S. Senate Race: James L. Carr, Jr., Robert Colon, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Constance (Lov) Johnson, Tobias LaGrone, B. K. Maginnis, Rett Newton, Marcus W. Williams, Greg Antoine, Cheri Beasley and Chrelle Booker.
Board of Commissioners District 1: Angela Laws King and Carrington Pertalion.
Board of Education (nonpartisan): Gary L. Childers, Chad Cole, Ron Cutlip, Jay Fenwick, Jennie Hanifan, Dustin Cole Kerley and Marshall Ashcraft.
The following candidates are on the Republican ballot in Watauga County:
U.S. Senate: Marjorie K. Eastman, David Flaherty, Benjamin E. Griffiths, Kenneth Harper, Jr., Pat McCrory, Charles Kenneth Moss, Lichia Sibhatu, Debora Tshiovo, Mark Walker, Jen Banwart, Ms. Lee A. Brian, Leonard L. Bryant, Ted Budd and Drew Bulecza.
U.S. House of Representatives: Virginia Foxx and Michael Ackerman.
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5: Victoria E. Prince, April C. Wood and Trey Allen.
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9: Beth Freshwater Smith and Donna Stroud.
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11: Michael J. Stading and Charlton L. Allen.
NC State Senate District 47: Ralph Hise and Deanna Ballard.
NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 1: Tom McMurray and Matt Rupp.
Board of Education (nonpartisan): Gary L. Childers, Chad Cole, Ron Cutlip, Jay Fenwick, Jennie Hanifan, Dustin Cole Kerley and Marshall Ashcraft.
The following candidates are on the nonpartisan ballot in Watauga County:
Board of Education (nonpartisan): Gary L. Childers, Chad Cole, Ron Cutlip, Jay Fenwick, Jennie Hanifan, Dustin Cole Kerley and Marshall Ashcraft.
All three ballots can be found at www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOE/notices.aspx.
Candidate Information
Visit the following links to read answers from 2022 Primary candidates. Each candidate for each race was sent five questions. Each candidate was also limited to 150 words per answer.
More information on the 2022 Primary can be found at www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election.
