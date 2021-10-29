HIGH COUNTRY — On the high ridgelines and lush forests of western North Carolina, The Hemlock Restoration Initiative is battling a small pest with a big impact on the health of the critically important hemlock trees.
The hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) is a tiny, aphid-like bug that has been spreading and killing hemlock trees throughout the region. To preserve the trees, HRI is using a multi-pronged approach to reduce its spread and conserve the hemlock stands throughout the country.
Adelgids are sap sucking bugs and while they are small, they have the ability to kill entire trees. They are noticeable on the underside of branches where they form woolly masses made up of their eggs.
According to Thom Green, HRI’s outreach and landowner support manager, HRI is using three primary means of controlling the adelgids. Chemical treatment is an effective option for treating individual trees, but Green said it’s a short-term game since it is not sustainable to continuously treat large numbers of trees.
Additionally, HRI is working with biological controls of the adelgids by introducing predators. The process takes a while to figure out — Green said that biological controls take years of quarantined lab testing to figure out the larger consequences of introducing a new creature — but has shown to be effective in controlling HWA populations.
Lastly, the longest-term solution HRI is working with focuses on research, such as genetically breeding resistance into a tree that can be used for reforestation planting.
“We’ve seen massive amounts of hemlock mortality across pretty much the whole range of Eastern Carolina hemlocks within North Carolina. And that can vary in how visibly obvious it is. There are some areas in Linville Gorge, or the Linville Falls area, where you have those beautiful views, and you can see — especially in the summer — easily the dead hemlocks,” Green said.
Hemlocks play important roles in their ecosystems, often in the areas right along waterways. According to Green, hemlocks affect water quality and temperature, the peak and low flows of streams, flooding, and even trout populations. Hemlocks are not the dominant trees in the state’s forests, but they play a critical role. Their strong and sturdy branches can withstand wind and snow without snapping and provide important groundcover during the winter.
In residential and urban areas, hemlocks are planted in hedges and yards, providing shade and impacting heating and cooling, as well as slowing stormwater and rain by absorbing the water, especially during the wintertime when other plants are dormant.
“It’s really kind of a unique issue for North Carolina,” HRI director Margo Wallston said.
While HWA is affecting trees throughout the country, western North Carolina is the prominent home to a specific variety of the tree, the Carolina hemlock, which grows in the southern Appalachian mountains. The vast majority of the Carolina hemlock’s range is in western North Carolina, making it a particular type of hemlock conservationists in the state are focusing on preserving.
According to Green, there really isn’t a replacement for the hemlock. White pines can be somewhat similar, Green said, but the hemlock is filling a specific niche in the environment that cannot be filled by any other, singular type of tree.
To achieve preservation goals, HRI is able to work through a complex network of state and federal entities. While the organization is a nonprofit, it is closely tied to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and the North Carolina Forest Service. According to Wallston, HRI has had strong support as well from the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, which manages game lands.
“I think our ability to be nimble and work without a lot of things that can bog down other agencies makes us successful,” Wallston said.
As the HRI continues their work to stave off the adelgid, they are also working closely with communities. The organization will be in the High Country and in need of volunteers this fall to help with treatment days and training workshops. From Nov. 2 to 4, HRI will be in the Grandfather Mountain and Linville Falls areas treating trees infected with the adelgid. From Nov. 15 to 19, the organization will treat trees in the Curtis Creek area of Old Fort in Pisgah National Forest.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities, email volunteer@savehemlocksnc.org. To learn more about the organization, hemlocks and the hemlock woolly adelgid, click to the HRI website at savehemlocksnc.org.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.