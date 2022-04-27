Of the three races on the 2022 Democratic ballot for Watauga County, one of them is a primary for the Board of Commissioners District 1 seat between Democrats Angela Laws King and Carrington Pertalion.
Below are questions sent to each candidate and their answers. The Watauga Democrat will send another round of questions to candidates before early voting starts for the 2022 General Election in November. Each candidate was limited to a max of 150 words for each answer.
Question: A lack of affordable housing has been a much discussed issue for many in the community and the Commissioners. How much impact do you feel the Board can have in this issue, and what do you think the necessary steps are to resolve it?
Pertalion: The Commission has been concerned about this issue for several years. We are all concerned about the lack of affordable housing in Watauga County and had been working on a project for affordable housing in the recent past. I am hopeful we can bring this project to the table again with the new Boone Town Council and move forward with the implementation of this project and others in the near future. We are stronger in accomplishing these goals by working together.
King: As with many other topics, the county needs to drive the initiative to have everyone come together to create a plan to alleviate the housing crisis. Other counties and towns have been able to create partnerships around building and maintaining safe and affordable housing. For example, Watauga County can offer the land necessary for development; the towns and hospital can offer infrastructure and/or financial assistance. A certain percentage of units can be reserved for families with incomes at a certain percentage of the median while another percentage of units can be set aside for hospital staff. The remaining units can be open to Watauga County residents. A provision against reselling the homes can be put into place to prevent the escalation of home values. Similar systems are working in areas such as Buncombe County/ Asheville and Orange County/ Chapel Hill. We can look to these areas for guidance.
Question: What are your thoughts on the state of the relationship between Watauga County Commission and the town of Boone?
Pertalion: I believe we are both working on building an excellent working relationship at this time and am looking forward to continuing to improve that collaboration for the good of the County and the Town of Boone residents.
King: Lack of collaboration between the county and Town of Boone in the past has been detrimental to positive leadership. For much of our county’s history, the business leaders, towns, university and county all worked together for the greater good of all. In the last several decades, that working partnership deteriorated- leaving a trail of lawsuits, dissension and distrust. The many ongoing issues that our towns and county face such as housing, sales tax distribution, emergency services and sustainable economic development can all be worked on more efficiently, and with a more positive outcome for all, by increasing communication and working collaboratively. As I’ve met with leaders and citizens throughout our county, I believe the overwhelming consensus is that we are ready and willing to embrace a collective culture. As your county commissioner, my greatest desire is to help facilitate that unity.
Question: What do you feel the balance should be with economic development in Watauga County, the growth of already existing businesses, the addition of outside businesses or a mix of both?
Pertalion: Definitely a mix of both. The businesses that are here in Watauga County know and respect the people of Watauga County. Many of these businesses are owned and operated by families that have lived here for generations. We welcome new sustainable businesses that offer good pay and benefits so that families can continue to afford to live here and make it possible for families to move here. This also ties into being able to provide affordable workforce housing for those families and people who support our local economy.
King: I’ve been fortunate to be member of the Watauga County Economic Development Commission (EDC) for almost four years and have enjoyed playing a part in the successes of amazing projects such as the Food Hub and Appalachian Theatre. Our mission is to “promote the development of business that is compatible with the existing resources and assets of Watauga County”. Sustainable economic development is crucial in our county as we continue to grow and thrive as one of the most sought-after communities in North Carolina. I’m a huge proponent of everything local- shop local, eat local, drink local, play local, etc. I would love to support the continued growth of existing local businesses while helping to create the framework to facilitate the creation of new local businesses.
Question: Appalachian State University continues to grow. What does this mean in your eyes for the County and how should the Commissioner approach it?
Pertalion: Local Governments have no voice in what the UNC-system Board of Governors choose to do. Everyone in Watauga County understands that there are limits to how many students we can absorb... in regards to local housing, number of cars on local roads, jobs available for residents, etc. At present, we have been unable to relay that message to the Board of Governors where these decisions are made. We will continue to try and find avenues to communicate this issue with the Board of Governors.
King: In Boone, we are blessed to have a thriving university town that brings many opportunities to both residents and visitors. The university’s growth has put pressure on our current infrastructure. As with any other issue, collaboration between the town, county and ASU is the key to the sustainable growth of both the university and the Town of Boone. Open communication channels and partnerships between leaders and the community will facilitate fresh ideas and energy and will spur solutions for mutually beneficial development such as the ASU Innovation Corridor. County commissioners should play an integral role in initiating and facilitating these partnerships.
Question: With the county making attempts to move to a more environmentally sustainable existence, what do you think the next steps should be and how high of a priority should it be for the Board?
Pertalion: This issue has a very high priority for the Board and for me personally as a County Commissioner, long term resident and the 5th generation of my family living and working here in the High Country. I grew up in these mountains, played in these waters and my love is deep for the natural environment we are all fortunate to call home. The County has already taken steps to make County Buildings more sustainable. The new Valle Crucis School project is a model of an environmentally friendly building. Watauga County is a prime location for solar and windmill farms. which could be pursued. The Commissioners support and work with projects such as the Middle Fork Greenway expansion and The Watauga Riverkeepers, to preserve our mountaintops, farmland and natural waters for residents and tourists alike. I believe this collaboration will continue and expand for the foreseeable future.
King: An environmentally sustainable existence should be a high priority. I appreciate steps already taken such as utilizing hydroelectric power for county buildings, but we need to have a strong record of action. Allowing companies like the Cottages to pollute and destroy our land and waterways without so much as a response is not how we protect our land. As commissioner, I would love to create a county led sustainability group and climate action plan. Initially, we can facilitate discussion regarding composting and reducing plastic waste in our county- steps that serve as an entryway into sustainability for consumers. Other energy solutions can include the move to hybrid/ electric county vehicles. Incentivizing energy efficiency at the county level will not only help protect the environment but also reduce maintenance and save money for both consumers and the county. Protecting our mountain home should be of the utmost importance for commissioners.
