Of the eight races on the 2022 Republican ballot for Watauga County, one of them is a primary for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 between Republicans Virginia Foxx and Michael Ackerman.
Below are questions sent to each candidate and their answers. The Watauga Democrat will send another round of questions to candidates before early voting starts for the 2022 General Election in November. Each candidate was limited to a max of 150 words for each answer.
Question: Broadband internet access, especially during the time of COVID-19, has been a challenge particularly to rural constituents in western North Carolina. While American Rescue Plan funds are being allotted to this issue, how do you think the gap in internet access for rural communities can be bridged, and companies incentivized to build infrastructure in rural communities?
Foxx: Broadband access is an important part of rural development, and the federal government has spent billions and billions of taxpayer dollars to increase broadband access in rural communities. However, the federal government hasn’t created a regulatory environment that solves the problem of deploying broadband to rural areas. So I have cosponsored several bills to do just that. I have cosponsored 28 different pieces of legislation that will directly impact broadband availability and infrastructure in rural North Carolina communities. These bills promote new broadband infrastructure by updating rules that stifle broadband deployment, encourage the efficient utilization of existing infrastructure, streamline the permitting process and adjust existing rules to allow broadband providers to quickly and cost effectively upgrade existing broadband networks. I’m also excited to see how the continued development of next generation satellite broadband from cutting edge private sector innovators like Starlink will transform the availability and quality of rural broadband.
Ackerman: The problem here in the 5th District with Broadband/High Speed Cellular access has as much to do with geography as anything else. Obviously it requires a multifaceted solution. I think one thing we can do at the federal level is to look at if there are any regulatory inhibitors to the expansion of these services, and address those as they are identified. The other things we can do is to provide more grant opportunities to local governments to help expand services into rural areas, and look at tax incentives for companies to increase service range.
Question: How do you think the needs of your constituents have changed in recent years? How do you see yourself serving and leading differently than your opponent?
Foxx: As a lifelong educator, former business owner and parent, I am dedicated to listening to the concerns of my constituents and finding common sense, conservative solutions. My track-record is crystal clear. I will fight for and work tirelessly to solve tough problems that my North Carolina constituents face. My constituents consistently tell me they want someone who listens and gets things done: my reputation is “she listens, she responds.” I have the experience to tackle tough problems–without growing the size, cost and power of the federal government. In recent months I’ve heard more and more constituents say they are fed up with their government becoming more powerful and less responsive. More than anything, constituents are calling for a government that treats them like citizens and adults–not like “loyal subjects.” I’m committed to respecting the dignity, liberty and individual rights of every North Carolinian without expanding the ever-growing nanny state.
Ackerman: I think the general needs of people of the 5th District have changed. We all want to provide for ourselves and our families. We want to give our children the same if not better opportunities for success than we had. We want to be able to live our lives freely. Now this has become harder in the past two years, and especially as of late with rising fuel prices and inflation. We have to get back to policies that made it easier for people to meet their needs. Policies that included energy independence, and removal of government interference in the economy. I’m not interested in a career in politics, and pledge to serve only 8 years in Congress if elected. I understand as a Representative, I work for the people of the 5th District, NOT the special interests/lobbyists in DC, NOT the political establishment, and NOT my self interests.
Question: Education affordability is a difficult and rising issue for many North Carolinians — how will you work to ensure more North Carolina students have access to quality education at affordable rates?
Foxx: As the senior Republican on the House Education Committee, I am dedicated to educating students and improving our schools. One of our best tools for cutting education costs at the local, K-12 level is trimming back excessive federal regulations that increase cost without benefiting learning. We can also improve quality by ensuring parents have the influence and transparency they deserve, which is why I am a cosponsor of the Parents Bill of Rights. I also advocate skills-based education, which provides students of all ages with a pathway to fulfilling careers–without saddling them with mountains of debt. I cosponsored successful bipartisan legislation in 2018 (HR 2353) to give North Carolinians skills to compete for good-paying jobs. I’ve consistently promoted aggressive reforms to the higher education system to meet the needs of today’s students, while providing flexibility to innovate for tomorrow’s workforce opportunities and holding colleges accountable for unnecessary costs.
Ackerman: First and foremost we need to bring back and or increase vocational education opportunities in High School. There needs to be more direct connections between Technical Colleges and our High Schools. I want to remove the stigma of going to a Technical College, or in receiving a trades certificate. As far as our universities are concerned, they have been able to increase costs exponentially without any oversight. That needs to stop. Also students are not being properly counseled as to how marketable their 4 year or advanced degrees truly are. I want to see colleges and universities held accountable for not properly advising students regarding the potential financial pitfalls surrounding their choices in majors. Students need to understand what they can realistically expect salary wise once they graduate with their degree. This way they can make better choices regarding their future and in the realm of financial aid/student loans.
Question: According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. had 20 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2021, including severe storms and Hurricane Fred which impacted North Carolina — how do you plan on supporting North Carolina’s infrastructure, weather preparedness and environmental sustainability in the future?
Foxx: The federal government should take great care to allow states and localities to create custom solutions to the infrastructure needs of each area. Too often Washington tries to ram one-size-fits-all mandates and so-called “solutions” down the throats of states and local communities. Instead, we should focus on crafting legislation that offers maximum flexibility so that communities can spend taxpayer dollars on high impact infrastructure projects that improve constituent lives without breaking the bank. Sadly, federal red tape and mandates have a terrible track-record of dramatically increasing the cost of projects and even of turning sensible infrastructure projects into completely wasteful boondoggles. That’s why in the past I have authored legislation that would reform the way taxpayers’ infrastructure dollars are spent to allow more projects to get funded by bringing down the overall cost of individual projects. This legislation would result in better infrastructure at less cost
Ackerman: Federally we have to be more responsible in how we spend our tax dollars. In regards to infrastructure we obviously need to maintain our federal highways and interstate system, to include our bridges. We need to ensure money allocated is being spent appropriately. Environmental sustainability is something I think we can all agree on. I believe this can be achieved by balancing the needs of the people and the needs of the environment. We do not have to sacrifice one for the other. This boils down to fiscal accountability. The federal government should always have funds available to help states hit with a natural disaster. We need to look at the complexity of getting help to people, and where we can reduce “red tape”. We should also continue to work with agencies like NOAA to improve early warning systems, and other technological advancements to increase safety for North Carolinians.
Question: How can the federal government help the issue of housing affordability in the 5th district?
Foxx: Affordable housing is an issue that impacts everyone in North Carolina. Unfortunately, getting access to good housing at a decent price is increasingly difficult. This is thanks in part to government policies at the local state and federal levels that stand in the way of updating and expanding our housing stock. By some estimates the U.S. underproduced housing by more than 7 million homes between 2000 and 2015. Much of this was due to government policies and regulations that held back new construction or rehab of existing housing. I am an original cosponsor of bipartisan legislation (the YIMBY Act) that addresses the issue of housing affordability at the source: the supply of housing. This bill will create new pathways to homeownership and lower housing costs by increasing the supply of new housing and encouraging local governments to eliminate exclusionary zoning and housing policies that drive up costs.
Ackerman: My family and I were very lucky to purchase our home in Watauga County when we did. Because now we would not be able to afford to buy our home, so I truly understand this issue. I have spoken with many people who are trying to find a reasonably priced home to purchase in Watauga and cannot find anything. One of the biggest problems I see is the continued unchecked growth of the University. To me the university system only cares about increasing enrollment, without considering the impact on the local community. In Boone, we continue to see more and more student housing being built — removing the possibility of more traditional apartments or single family housing available to those who need it. I do agree something needs to be done. I will happily do what I can at the federal level to work with local leaders to help with this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.