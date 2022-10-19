Three candidates are running for election for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor in Watauga County.
The nonpartisan race features Chris Hughes, Billy Moretz and J. Ballard Reynolds. Voters may vote for two candidates.
Below are answers submitted by two of the three candidates in response to questions sent by the Watauga Democrat. Each candidate was limited to 150 words in their responses.
What is the best way for the district to balance agricultural and urban development interests in regard to soil and water conservation?
Hughes: Four the past four years, I have been a State and National leader for conservation efforts and implementing better farm, soil and water management practices. In Watauga County, we need to continue to reach out to farmers and encourage farmers to implement practices that will keep animal waste and food products out of our streams and rivers. The District offers many grants and training opportunities. Now that COVID has passed, we plan to expand our educational programs into the local schools to teach the next generation about the importance of the family farm and how to protect our rivers and streams, while developing better soil management practices. As urban development increases in Watauga County, we need to ensure that new developments do not create runoff problems or pollute our streams. We need to create vegetation buffer zones between new areas of development, our farms and our rivers. We must also ensure that the local farmlands in Watauga are preserved as our community grows.
Moretz: Our district has the focus of preserving soil in the agricultural community which also preserves water quality. Studies have shown that the main water pollution source is from erosion. For urban use please follow local building regulations. The best way to support local family farms is to buy direct from them when possible.
What are your goals if elected to the Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor position?
Hughes: Climate change is a big issue for farmers. I am working and will continue to work with the USDA and State Department of Agriculture to protect our environment. I will also continue to work with the State to ensure that our rivers and streams are clear of debris, so we will not have flooding issues on the scale of the past when hurricanes and tropical storms ravage our State. I will work with farmers to educate them on better conservation practices, crop rotation best management practices and new means of irrigation. I will also continue to meet with other states and nations to promote the farm products of Watauga County and North Carolina around the world. I will also find ways to expand our current conservation programs within the school system. I am currently investigating grants that are available for conservation education materials for schools and communities. I hope to find a grant to purchase a new drone (without taxpayer dollars) to monitor our streams and threats to conservation in our mountainous area.
Moretz: If re-elected will continue to support local agriculture with district programs. Cost share funds are available yearly. At times we have more farmers applying than we have funds. We use a ranking system. Worst issues get ranked higher. But one can re-apply every year.
What qualifies you to be in this position?
Hughes: I am uniquely qualified to serve. I am the current State President of the North Carolina Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts and the Governor appointed me to serve as North Carolina Soil and Water Conservation Commissioner. Through my work on a state and national level, I have learned of new technologies to ensure clean water and healthy soils for generations to come. I am not an elected official who does the bare minimum. I have assumed leadership roles on a State and National level while working with conservation leaders and farmers from around the world to develop better conservation methods and farming techniques.
Moretz: Already presently serving on the district board. We also have funding uses by community groups to preserve soil and improve water quality as well. For livestock folks with watering issues we also have a program to help with installing a well.
What steps can your office take to help make sure family-owned farms in Watauga County can continue to prosper?
Hughes: I have worked hard to partner with the General Assembly and the North Carolina and National Departments of Agriculture to preserve farmlands and to provide new grants to help local farms prosper while implementing new technological advances in farming. I am also working with state and federal agencies, along with private enterprises, to find innovative ways to combat climate change while protecting Watauga’s farms. I am continually looking for new ways for Watauga Farmers to prosper while maintaining their family farms.
Moretz: Our district will continue to provide our services to support local agriculture and the wider community for soil preserving and water quality. We also are beginning a new program to remove debris that block water flow in streams and rivers. Often times in heavy rain these can cause major problems if not taken care of.
How would you work to improve conservation in the community?
Hughes: I have been on the forefront of an effort to acquire $36 million from the General Assembly to implement stream rehabilitation in Watauga County and across the State. I have been working with two entities to develop new technology to convert animal waste into usable fertilizer while protecting and cleaning the environment. I am currently working with the Department of Agriculture to create buffer zones between farms and development centers around the state. I have worked closely with the Division of Soil and Water Conservation to get increased funding for animal feeders and well projects that will continue to keep our rivers and streams clean for generations to come.
Moretz: District will continue to support soil preserving and water quality. Seems that what we do is not widely known. A way individuals can assist with water quality is by controlling erosion in their endeavors. 20 quarter acre gardens can have as much erosion as a 5 acre farm. A layer of light mulch makes a huge difference.
