The race for Watauga County Sheriff has Republican David Searcy challenging Democrat incumbent Len Hagaman.
The following are answers each candidate submitted in response to questions sent by the Watauga Democrat. Each candidate was limited to 150 words in their responses.
What procedures will you maintain or implement to provide transparency in the sheriff’s interactions with county residents and community stakeholders?
Hagaman: Continue practice of submitting our shift reports to local/regional media in a unified and timely manner. Continue partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement and their media guidelines. Continue utilizing public information specialists to deliver information in a consistent, fair, and timely manner. Continue and enhance our sharing of information with our district attorney and receive guidance with his statutory obligations and expertise to not jeopardize any aspect of a criminal investigation. Provide joint training opportunities to enhance social media platforms; to ensure any release is factual, accurate, and timely. Media/social outlets, can deliver information quickly – we must strike a delicate balance to, inform, yet protect the factual release of criminal information. To achieve this balance, we must ensure that our media outlets, and the public, understand the guidelines of an investigation, and utilize proven, and safe, technology to maintain the obligations of our mission.
Searcy: As Sheriff, I will maintain open lines of communication with agencies in our county and adjoining counties to share information. This will include information about criminal cases under investigation and developing trends observed in criminal activity. I will reestablish community policing and host community meetings to discuss possible criminal activity and other issues and concerns. In times of crises, I will utilize different media outlets to keep citizens abreast of important information.
What training will you maintain or implement for officers regarding interacting with individuals experiencing a mental health crisis?
Hagaman: It is important to continue intense and practical training of each deputy of the importance of crisis intervention training. This lengthy training is paramount as a clear majority (73%) of our encounters are with individuals and families in crisis. We are one of the few sheriffs’ offices who have launched “real time” crisis intervention using tablets in the field to pair an individual with mental health professionals, who can see and dialogue with those in crisis. Post covid, we are, again, an active partner with our physical health, mental health, courts, protective entities, and local law enforcement agencies. The main focus has been to get the patient timely and beneficial help…without having to wade through the maze of red tape.
Searcy: I will ensure that the forty hours of necessary training is completed, concerning the Ipads that were issued to deputies to help subjects in mental health crises, by connecting them directly with mental health workers. I will advocate for supplemental mental health training, beyond what is mandated by the state, as I did as the Police Chief at Lees-McRae College.
How will you work to make sure your officers have the proper mental health care available to them, particularly after they deal with stressful situations?
Hagaman: All deputies are required, as a part of employment, to undergo both physical and mental health assessments. It is very clear that officers, here in Watauga, and throughout the U.S, have seen and borne stress from all angles. We are honored, as a part of our own healing, that many of our staff have been asked by other sheriff’s and police agencies, to provide pre- and post- crisis/traumatic training as we heal from a decade of loss and hurt, and from over a year ago. Like our sister agencies in law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical, our heroes went, and continue to move into harm’s way.
Searcy: I will make certain that all personnel, including dispatchers, involved in a traumatic situation attend the NC LEAP program, which is focused on training, peer support and pastoral care. It will be a top priority to ensure that they have adequate time to recover and adjust mentally from the incident. I will also be open to suggestions from personnel about methods of counseling that they may wish to seek.
What do you see as the top issue facing the WCSO right now, and, if elected, how would you work to address it?
Hagaman: Recently, mental health has had the most impact on law enforcement operations, medical providers, and our community. The issues of mental health care are often magnified with substance abuse. Focusing on these encounters, deputies have undergone an intense week of encountering those who are struggling with mental health issues; also those on the spectrum. Watauga has been fortunate to involve partners who are now focused on the patient via the multi-disciplined “mental health task force.” This collaboration is now focused on patient care. As noted before, enhancement to folks in crisis, is placement of tablets into the hands of patients who can have real-time video and audio interactions with a mental health care providers, and establish a “safety plan.” Another enhancement, is a unique program/l.e.a.d. to divert incarceration, and is focused on life skills - housing, food, health, employment, parenting, education, etc. The sheriff’s office, along with Watauga county, was approved to have a “post release,” social worker to enhance, but not duplicate, citizens in crisis, or facing sentencing.
Searcy: I see a lack of capable leadership. When elected, I will provide solid leadership in critical situations. I will make sure that investigations include follow-ups with victims of crimes. As stated in my goals of the 2018 campaign, I will mandate that advanced training is offered and completed to prepare our deputies for new challenges we are facing in law enforcement.
How will you work to improve school safety in Watauga County Schools and other schools in our county?
Hagaman: Continue our intense Watauga County law enforcement agencies training and the hardening of school properties. Over the past few years, and the rise of school security concerns, the sheriff’s office and the Boone Police Department began talks, with the superintendent, about consolidating and expanding school resource officers in all of the schools as a county function. There are currently five fully certified school resource officers, with the goal of placing SRO’s in all schools, hopefully utilizing DPI grants (via superintendent, school board, and Watauga County), as follows: one deputy (Boone to WCSO – funded by school system) Watauga High School; three deputies (funded via Watauga County, Watauga School System, and DPI): Cove Creek/Bethel, Green Valley/Parkway, Hardin Park. One deputy (funded by Watauga County): Valle Crucis/Mabel. There is also one SRO at Blowing Rock Elementary School (funded by the town of Blowing Rock), and an additional Watauga campus/CCCTI deputy (funded by CCCTI).
Searcy: As stated in my 2018 campaign goals, I will place a school resource officer in every public school in Watauga County. Private schools will also have the opportunity to receive training in state-certified programs at no cost. Remember, until I campaigned on this subject in 2018, our county only had one school resource officer.
