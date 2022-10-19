Three of the five Watauga County Board of Commissioners seats are up for election on Nov. 8.
In District 1, Republican Todd Castle is running against Democrat Angela Laws King. King defeated current Commissioner Carrington Pertalion in the primary.
In District 3, Republican Braxton Eggers is running against Democrat incumbent Billy Kennedy.
In District 4, Republican Melissa Goins Tausche is running against Democrat incumbent Larry Turnbow.
Below are the answers from each candidate in response to questions sent by the Watauga Democrat. Each candidate was limited to 150 words in their responses.
Why do you want to be on the Board of Commissioners?
Castle: I have lived in Watauga County all my life. Watauga county is in my DNA. I remember growing up here and how good life was in my home town. I am concerned we are taking a dangerous turn with un checked growth and I am afraid what makes us unique is being erased day by day. People are drawn here for our mountains and streams and quality of life. I want what’s best for Watauga County for obvious reasons, my life, families and friends lives are centered here. From 2012-2020, I was appointed to the Watauga County Planning Board. During this time I began to consider my next step in service to my home town and decided to run for County Commissioner. I am running again to finish what I started in 2020 to complete my vision for keeping Watauga County the best place in North Carolina to live and raise a family. A place where I hope my children will be able to afford to stay if they choose to do so.
King: My great desire is to utilize my passion for connection at the government level. When elected, I want to continue conversations that I’ve started between our leaders. These conversations ask- what have we been doing, what’s going on now, what can we do better, and most importantly, how can we work together. What matters to you- our leaders. We live in an amazing community- full of incredible people. I truly believe that we have the capability to collaborate and unite. In unity, we can grow stronger- building a bolder, brighter Watauga. I envision a county where we all work together for the common good, where everyone has access to affordable housing, where our water is clean, where all can access local farm food and where we balance life for our citizens as well as the many who love to visit us. Building relationships is key- together we can accomplish anything.
Eggers: As a Watauga County native, I feel it is important to give back to my community. I have three small children who will be growing up in Watauga County, and we need to be proactive in preparing Watauga County so that they, too, will be able to live, work, and raise their own families here. In running my business, I know the importance of managing budgets and finding solutions to problems. We need fresh ideas and new leadership for our community. I would bring a business mind and a servant's heart to the job, and truly believe in servant leadership.
Kennedy: The Watauga County Board of Commissioners sets the direction and makes decisions that impact the future of our community. I have served on this board for 10 years, and in that time we have built and opened the long-awaited Recreation and Aquatic Complex, we are preparing to break ground on a new school in Valle Crucis, and we have upgraded and replaced roofs on county buildings. We’ve addressed mental health needs and have many stakeholders working on innovative ideas to help our community. I’ve been active in these projects and more, and I’m grateful to be a part of building a better future for all residents of Watauga County. I understand how county government works, how to set priorities, and how to get things done, and I would be honored to continue serving on the Board of Commissioners for another term.
Tausche: As a citizen, I watch things that are happening in our community and have become increasingly frustrated and concerned about where our community is going in regards to growth, capital expenditures, career jobs and affordability. In this case there are two choices, continue to be frustrated or put yourself in a position to effect positive change. I decided I would rather positively impact the community than sit back and complain about what need to be fixed.
Turnbow: During my 6 six years of service on the Commission, I believe we have been effective at meeting the needs of Watauga County residents, balanced against the need to do so in a fiscally responsible manner. For the first time, we have completed long-range plans for building and vehicle maintenance and replacement, so that county taxpayers aren't hit with unexpected costs because of a lazy attitude of "kicking the can down the road". Even though supply chain issues have dramatically raised building costs, our savings and planning are keeping the cost of building the new Valle Crucis School within reach.
What efforts or actions would you take or support in combating issues related to housing in Watauga County?
Castle: We live in a truly 4 season tourist town. With the popularity of our mountains we have seen explosive growth from people from all over the country moving here. The pandemic enabled many employees to “work remote”, so many fled the big cities and all the crime associated with them. With a housing shortage, supply and demand created higher real estate prices. Then the county did the property tax re-evaluation and residents saw their home values rise an average of 67%. Now with the inflated property values, we are getting hit with a tax increase. The current commissioners could have kept tax rates revenue neutral at 28.5/$100 and we would have not seen a tax increase. Unfortunately, the commissioners decided on a tax rate of 31.8/$100 resulting in a 14% increase. All those tax increases result in higher rent as well. We cannot have affordable housing in this county until we get property rates in check with “real” values. We are literally pricing our local families right Watauga County and replacing them with people who know nothing about our County and heritage. When the housing market slows, and it will, I feel like we will need to to a re valuation again to get housing prices in check.
King: As with many other topics, the county needs to drive the initiative to have everyone come together to create a plan to alleviate the housing crisis. Other counties and towns have been able to create partnerships around building and maintaining safe and affordable housing. For example, Watauga County can offer the land necessary for development; the towns and hospital can offer infrastructure and/or financial assistance. A certain percentage of units can be reserved for families with incomes at a certain percentage of the median while another percentage of units can be set aside for hospital staff. The remaining units can be open to Watauga County residents. A provision against reselling the homes can be put into place to prevent the escalation of home values. Similar systems are working in areas such as Buncombe County/ Asheville and Orange County/ Chapel Hill. We can look to these areas for guidance.
Eggers: Housing needs to be close to utilities and services, such as social services, transportation, water, and sewer. The County can support our community with a review of its infrastructure assets, including whether to provide water and sewer services to certain areas of the County. We need to promote businesses that are seeking educated workers. With a premiere High School and Appalachian State, we have a ready-made workforce for the technology, finance, and business sectors. For over ten years, the county has talked about a new business park for the county, but has taken no steps to secure a location or construct any infrastructure that would support attracting these jobs. We have many employers who are forced to outsource jobs to neighboring counties and our local citizens are forced to commute to these locations. This takes away from our tax base and causes hardship upon our citizens.
Kennedy: Affordable housing is a pressing issue across the country, especially in tourism-driven communities like ours. The issues are big and will take a lot of work to combat. We, the commissioners, lowered the property tax rate to the lowest in NC to do all we could to offset the market’s increased values. I’m committed to looking for creative solutions and doing what we can at the county level to increase availability of affordable housing. Recently the county turned over our housing initiative to a local 501c3 so that they can maximize resources to leverage more money for this critical issue. The county has offered land, which could be used for this. Of course we need to combine federal, state, town and county funds to make this happen. I’m encouraged by the energy and momentum. I will continue to be open-minded and committed to finding ways to solve this issue.
Tausche: (1) Better collaboration with the various town governments, the College and our representatives in Raleigh to develop a mutual solution to our housing crisis. (2) Expand AppalCart to help ease traffic congestion and provide more service to those living further away from the epicenter. This is critical as gas prices go higher and parking is so limited.(3) Make it easier to build, streamline the permitting process especially where it involves the health dept. Look at re-zoning to provide for higher density subdivisions and other methods of encouraging lower cost construction. (4) Deed restricted housing for qualified lower income residents. Properties can only be sold to other qualified buyers and value cannot increase more than a certain percentage per year and must be occupied by the qualified buyer. (5) Lobby Raleigh to develop a homestead exemption policy that would protect full-time owner-occupied residents from massive property tax increases.
Turnbow: I've been involved in working on this issue for five years. Unfortunately the public-private partnership we built to develop affordable workforce housing in Watauga earlier was shot down by a previous town council, but we are now in the process of forging an even stronger partnership with multiple municipalities and our Chambers of Commerce to get this project up and rolling. If re-elected, I anticipate breaking ground on this project during my next term.
What do you see as the most pressing need related to infrastructure or capital projects in the county?
Castle: If you have lived in Watauga County for more than just a few months you know that we have a serious traffic problem. With ASU in session our population almost doubles. Unfortunately, the town hasn’t been proactive in developing a plan for growth. We have major 4 lane highways that all bottle neck down to two lane roads at all corridors. We simply do not have the roads for all the traffic we have. For many years a bypass has been discussed for the area (Daniel Boone Parkway). For one reason or the other those plans have been scrapped. Many speculate that a bypass will not be effective because most people aren’t coming through Boone but to Boone. However, improving roads that leave the town limits will ease congestion for those trying to get out of town. Many of our citizens live out in the county and commute into town to work. We need to improve the roads on the outskirts of town. Obviously this will require discussion with the State and DOT. One other solution suggested to me is working with administration at ASU to reduce the cars students have on campus.
King: I appreciate the commissioners' work on the new Valle Crucis School and broadband expansion. Additionally, our other school facilities greatly need updates and/or expansion. Expanding our ambulance service into Blowing Rock and Deep Gap and improving emergency communication infrastructure throughout the county are paramount to the safety and wellbeing of our citizens. We should also continue to explore and increase our support for renewable and alternative energies and environmental protection of our lands.
Eggers: First, we need to replace and/or renovate many of our existing school buildings. For example, none of our elementary schools have a modern HVAC system despite this being a proposed improvement for many years without action. We need to work with our state representatives and DOT to improve our overly congested road system. For a number of years, the current board has talked about schools, a business park, water and sewer infrastructure, and other capital needs without a unified plan, vision, or action. Simply put, we can do better and be more efficient with our county's tax dollars.
Kennedy: In addition to affordable housing, with expanding numbers of students, our school facilities need to grow. Aging infrastructure needs to be addressed, hence the upcoming groundbreaking for the new Valle Crucis school. I’d like to make sure county services are easy to access by everyone. A central, convenient location and more free parking downtown are important to county residents. I’d like to see the Greenway trail expanded and other outdoor recreation facilities added or improved upon so people can easily access our rivers and parks with less disruption to residents.
Tausche: Reducing the out-of-control cost of capital projects and providing better oversight. Upcoming extremely necessary projects include the Valle Crucis school at $55 million, the 911 call center, the downtown parking garage, Hardin Park school and major renovations at 6 other schools. We might need to streamline some of the designs to bring project costs into a more manageable range. As to oversight, the rec center cost $43 million. The tennis courts are too small preventing tournaments from being held there. Since the pool is 2.5 inches too long, swimmer’s times or broken records at meets won’t count. The maintenance issues there are also taking resources away from maintenance at other county buildings. The Valle Crucis school was financed based on a cost of 35 million and the next day the cost jumped to 55 million and construction hasn’t even begun.
Turnbow: Obviously, we need to continue to address the capital needs of our excellent local schools - maintenance, repair, and replacement - including continuing to save money every year toward those needs. We also want to continue to build out better access to 24/7 emergency medical services in the rural areas of Watauga. And we are working with BREMCo and SkyBest, of course, on expanding rural broadband access - both for our school children and for those who are developing businesses or working from home in areas that currently don't have good access to resources on the internet.
What do you consider to be the most pertinent issue pertaining to public health needs within the county?
Castle: With an aging segment of the County residents and the aforementioned traffic issues, we have to expand ambulance services to every part of Watauga County. I ran on this issue in 2020 and had great discussions with local EMT’s and First Responders. There has been improvement in ambulance expansion lately and I will see that this issue is addressed and acted on. We also have a fentanyl crisis in this county thanks to the wide open border policy. Drugs are now brought in with no danger of being confiscated. Many of those drugs are finding their way into our community. We have to provide local law enforcement and medical personnel the tools necessary to identify and track these drugs before they make their way to our children. I will fund SRO’s in all Watauga County schools. With more and more people coming to our little town from all over, support for law enforcement, fire and EMS will be more important than ever.
King: Watauga County health needs include housing for healthcare workers, ambulance service expansion and increased community and mental health support. Housing affects every aspect of our county life including healthcare. We are unable to hire the necessary personnel at our hospital and doctor's offices due to unavailable and/or unaffordable housing. Low staffing results in long wait times for medical appointments leading some in our community to meet their healthcare needs in other counties. If we are to come even close to meeting the national response standards, we need to expand ambulance service in our county. Our nonprofits, social services and mental health providers need more support to create healthier, happier residents of Watauga County. Being healthy starts at pregnancy and birth and takes a community. We need better access for all county residents for healthy, local foods and opportunities for safe places to exercise throughout the county.
Eggers: Mental Health and drug use are the most pressing issues facing our County today. While the current board has done some things, the current approach is to band-aid these issues. We need a more comprehensive approach to long-term mental health. The recent 40% increase in overdose deaths and the opioid epidemic is unacceptable. For too long we have placed law enforcement on the front lines of dealing with mental health, which is dangerous for the officers and doesn't address the root causes of mental illness and drug overdoses.
Kennedy: Mental health services need to continue to expand so we can make sure we’re serving people dealing with mental illnesses, whether long-term or temporary. Quality of life affects mental and physical health, so we need to continue looking for solutions to the housing crisis and now the inflation issue affecting the whole country. Our high cost of living here affects people disproportionately, and we need to make sure we have services to help people who are impacted by it most. Watauga County has instituted a pay classification for staff and raised all county employees’ wages above $15 per hour, and I’m glad to also see other employers in the community increasing wages for employees.
Tausche: Appalachian Regional Healthcare does a remarkable job of tending to our residents and visitors but there is still a shortage of caregivers due in part to the housing situation; making it difficult to attract new providers to the area. Wait times to get routine appointments are extremely high, most of the physicians I spoke to are not taking new patients and when they are the waits are long. We also don’t have enough caregivers for specific illnesses, particularly for mental health and substance abuse. That leads to concerns over the growing Fentanyl crisis as more young people are taken in by fake Adderall, Xanax, and Percocet pills, not to mention recreational drugs laced with the deadly substance.
Turnbow: Our Health Department is currently grossly understaffed and underfunded by the North Carolina General Assembly. We will be continuing to urge our local representatives to get that funding into the state budget. We are also suing those responsible for creating the opioid epidemic in order to get the funds to address the needs of those whose lives have been impacted by it; we have initial settlement monies from the drug manufacturers and are pulling together local healthcare groups to devise the most effective ways to help those families and individuals.
App State and the High Country as a whole continues to grow and expand as more people move to this area. What does this mean in your eyes for the county and how should the commissioners approach it?
Castle: As myself and Braxton Eggers and Melissa Tausche have been having meet and greet events out in the county, we have been asked repeatedly, “what are you going to do about ASU and Boone and the County not working together to find solutions?” We have to establish a dialogue with all parties involved. We have a unique situation in Watauga County in that we have 3 separate entities with 3 separate goals. I feel like we need to build some bridges and get everyone on the same page. At the end of the day, what I hear overwhelmingly from Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike is that we have a problem and no one is doing anything to fix it. The administration at ASU needs to hear from the citizens about concerns they have and the effects increased growth is having on the county. My goal is to “talk” to all involved parties to try and find some solutions to the traffic issues, lack of good paying jobs and housing issues that affects every single citizen in Watauga County.
King: In Boone, we are blessed to have a thriving university town that brings many opportunities to both residents and visitors. The university’s growth has put pressure on our current infrastructure. As with any other issue, collaboration between the town, county and ASU is the key to the sustainable growth of both the university and the Town of Boone. Open communication channels and partnerships between leaders and the community will facilitate fresh ideas and energy and will spur solutions for mutually beneficial development such as the ASU Innovation Corridor. County commissioners should play an integral role in initiating and facilitating these partnerships.
Eggers: We have known that North Carolina as a whole and Watauga County in particular is a destination location. We've also known that Appalachian State is on the rise and has been very clear with their growth goals. Despite this, the current commissioners haven't planned for dealing with this growth and are acting reactively instead of pro-actively to the infrastructure needs of our county. We need a comprehensive strategy that involves our state, region, and municipal partners. We are blessed to live in a wonderful place, and as long as people continue to discover it and ASU continues to grow we will need to be prepared on the county level to handle those needs. This includes protecting our resources, supporting our citizens and local businesses, supporting our valued county employees, and being proactive in anticipating the needs of our community.
Kennedy: ASU has its goals, and its expansion affects all of us who live here. By working together, I believe we can mitigate the negative impacts and find ways to benefit from ASU’s growth. As a tourist destination, we’re experiencing increased costs of living, which is hard on local residents. We (the Board of Commissioners) are always looking for solutions and trying to be creative. I believe partnership and collaboration is key. We need to work well with the Town of Boone and ASU to build a good future for everyone. We all want Watauga County to be a great place to live for generations to come.
Tausche: We are fortunate to live in a community that is sought after by so many, it is a testament to the beautiful resources as well as the people. Excessive growth however can quickly become untenable if we don’t take steps to plan better. App State has taken an important first step by expanding the campus to Hickory to allow for continued growth without further burdening the infrastructure here. Students are very concerned about finding affordable accommodations from year to year so we must work together to find ways to ease this burden. A nursing dorm by the new health building would help. Our economic development efforts should focus on industry that will provide career jobs for the locals and graduating students. If we focus on industries that will hire people who are already here it would help more people afford the high cost of housing without further burdening the housing inventory.
Turnbow: This rapid growth threatens the ability of our infrastructure and natural resources to keep up with it. The Commission has been working with the High Country Council of Governments on a study of the availability of our local water resources, with the hopes of effectively managing growth over the long term. We will be expanding that study to evaluate land carrying capacity, since most of Watauga County is on septic systems. As for ASU, the most responsible thing for the administration to do would be to let the UNC System Board of Governors know that Watauga County needs a cap on ASU enrollment.
