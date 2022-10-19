The Watauga County Board of Education has three of the five seats up for election on Nov. 8.
The three incumbents — Gary Childers, Jay Fenwick and Marshall Ashcraft — are taking on challengers Chad Cole, Jennie Hanifan and Dustin Cole Kerley. Voters may vote for three candidates.
Below are answers submitted by each candidate in response to questions sent by the Watauga Democrat. Each candidate was limited to 150 words in the their responses.
Why do you want to serve as a member of the Watauga County Board of Education?
Childers: I would like to continue serving as a member of the Watauga County Board of Education for the same reasons I wanted to be an educator in its schools. I am passionate about Watauga County’s School system and the students, families, teachers and staff who comprise it! It was a privilege to spend all but one year of my career teaching and being a principal in four of Watauga County’s schools. Alongside dedicated professionals we did our part to provide excellent instruction and supportive, caring environments for Watauga’s students while sustaining our reputation as one of the top school systems in the state. I would appreciate the opportunity to continue being part of that effort by offering my passion, experience, knowledge and level headedness to the collective efforts of the Board of Education working to sustain our high level of success and meet current and future needs.
Cole: I want to protect and preserve what we know is already one of the top school systems in North Carolina. As a parent of two children in the school system now, I believe having a parents perspective on the board is important to a functioning system. I would bring with me over 23 years of emergency service experience, part of which was as an instructor. I want to share that knowledge to help bring more safety concerns to the forefront of our system to help protect students and staff.
Fenwick: I have spent most of my 27 years here in Watauga serving the community including service as a Sunday School teacher, youth sports coach, and PTA president to name a few roles. I have enjoyed the work these past eight years on the board. We managed COVID with no school or class closures and our students' learning has rebounded to pre-COVID levels. We will soon begin construction on a new Valle Crucis school and have plans for other needed facility upgrades. We have pre-K classes in all of our schools. And yet, there are more things to do. We need to help newly arriving staff with housing. We need to follow through with facility replacements and upgrades. We need to guide and develop a young and dynamic teaching corps, and reinforce community faith in our teachers’ professionalism. I remain committed and excited to continue this work.
Hanifan: Currently the Watauga Board of Education has 5 white male members, and only 1 of them has any prior experience in K-12 teaching. They seem too often to operate in a bubble isolated from the day-to-day issues away from parents. I bring a broader perspective of mother and teacher who has experienced wider outside world perspectives. As a mother, an experienced 3-12 teacher, and a Samaritan’s Purse veteran, I have always served others, especially while educating children. With the World, country, and economy spiraling toward chaos, the only chance our children will have is if all students have a reasonable opportunity to get what the Supreme Court of North Carolina calls a “sound basic education”. The words “sound” and “basic” are important and give guidance about the directions we need to go. I have the background, experience, and skills to help Watauga students and their parents move in those directions.
Kerley: It’s simple, I believe the kids in this county are the most important group of citizens and I want to serve in a way that has an impact on them today and in their future. I want to ensure they are receiving the best education and having the best experience of their lives.
Ashcraft: I want to serve because I believe nothing is more important to our future than a strong system of public education and because I want to help strengthen the excellent public schools we now enjoy. Like most parents in Watauga County, I have seen the skill and commitment of school personnel firsthand and I know that their caring and commitment make a huge difference in the lives of their students. It’s not by accident that our schools outperform the vast majority systems in NC on a wide range of measures, lure top flight candidates for open positions, and attract families and businesses that want to be in a community that values high quality public education. I want to give back to support this important work.
According to the Special Education Expenditure Project, education for students with disabilities is 1.6 times more expensive than education for students without disabilities. As a BOE member, how would you, if at all, ensure that potential budget changes will not negatively impact resources for students with disabilities?
Childers: I have always, and will continue to, support children with special needs! They have always needed more assistance which up till the early seventies was primarily provided by their individual classroom teachers. For many of these students this was not enough so in 1975 the Education of Handicapped Children Act was passed which in 1997 became the Individuals with Disabilities Education act (IDEA) bringing federal funding to pay for the teachers and materials it takes to provide the extra assistance special needs students require. The state also provides some extra funding beyond the regular student per diem for special needs. As a Board member I will ensure that all funds allocated for special needs students go for their services plus work with the Superintendent to find ways to use other state and local funds to provide additional help some special needs students require without cutting short the regular education students.
Cole: I would fight tooth and nail to ensure that the budget for EC students would not have a negative impact. I have a special needs nephew at Hardin Park, I've driven an EC bus and worked directly with parents with EC children. I hear the concerns and frustrations from them and want to help find ways to bring more to that budget, not cut away from it. We have an amazing program here in Watauga with amazing educators and TA's that are unsung heroes in our system.
Fenwick: The “if at all” portion of the question is confusing because the BOE determines its own budget. There are many mandated exceptional children (EC) services, but we have traditionally provided above and beyond the mandates. So, it is entirely the board’s prerogative to maintain the services in our EC programs. The set of EC programs that we offer is comprehensive, including self-contained classrooms in four schools, specialists at every school, elementary and middle school day treatment partnerships with FOCUS, as well as access to behavioral, speech, and physical therapists. So, funding our EC programs boils down to us deciding on our priorities, and I am committed to continuing these important programs.
Hanifan: I need full disclosure of financials and fully understand the Watauga School System’s decisions about which students qualify for treatment of disabilities to make a sound decision worthy of this question. These, as well as other important issues, need to be transparent for all to see and know. Cutting back special needs funding is a “no-no” and this is a tough question to answer. Roughly 1 out of 3 students in Watauga are designated or fall into the special needs category. Of course we will provide excellent education for students with disabilities.
Kerley: I would never vote for a budget that would have a negative impact on EC programs. Each of our schools provide programs for EC but if it were presented in front of me I would advocate for more programs so parents would have more options at schools in their district. My understanding is that Hardin Park has more resources for EC than some of the other K-8 schools but I would like to see that change.
Ashcraft: I am not aware of any proposals to reduce funding for this purpose and would oppose such a move if proposed. That being said, we should bear in mind that much of this funding comes from federal sources over which we have no direct control, and that the federal government has still not honored its commitment to fund 40% of the additional cost of serving students with disabilities. The feds need to step up to help ensure school systems can provide all the extra support needed for these students.
With banning books a hot topic across the country and state, do you support banning books in Watauga County Schools? Why or why not? If so, what category of books would you support banning and what would that process look like?
Childers: Book banning has historically been controversial! I believe the following processes should be used for considering any book for use in our schools. First, it should be vetted by the literary review agencies established for these purposes at the national and state levels to determine what is appropriate to include in the public school curriculum. Next, a committee of professionals at the local system level should review the book, and any others to be used, to determine its appropriateness for accomplishing curriculum goals and being acceptable in our community. Then, should a book that passed these screenings be deemed controversial in Watauga County, the Board of Education has policies to follow and establishes committees, made up of community members and school personnel, to review the book and render a recommendation to the Board as to whether it should be used in the local school system. I support this process.
Cole: I believe that forcing a student to read a book that they are uncomfortable with or do not agree with due to profanity, it's sexual content or hints of discrimination is wrong. If a book contains topics that are against one's beliefs, whether it be moral or religious, that student should be given another option without repercussions from the educator. I understand that students are allowed to pick another book, but they are then ostracized and have to self study without group interaction. Will banning books ever happen, probably not, but can we come to a compromise so that all the students can have an equal opportunity, absolutely.
Fenwick: The banning of books is an act of censorship. With all ideas available, individuals can educate themselves and apply their own critical thinking. A related but distinct issue is the use of certain books within the curriculum of a course, and multiple board policies address this point. Our curriculum meets the state standards, and specific materials follow a well-defined selection procedure that involves parents as stakeholders. Also, local policy empowers parents to inspect materials and opt for alternatives. To my knowledge, no complaint has come before the appropriate committees during my eight years on the board Lastly, we should give wide latitude to our professional educators in their decisions. Our teachers are well-trained and well-prepared. They carefully structure learning experiences involving challenging materials. While questioning a resource selection is one's right, we should begin any such conversation from a position of grace for, and trust in, our professional staff.
Hanifan: I reject the premise of the question. Local school boards don’t have the moral or legal power to "ban books," either inside or outside the classroom. Those issues are governed by the Freedom of Speech granted by the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, as interpreted and enforced by the Courts. In North Carolina local school boards do have considerable legal power to select and control age appropriate curriculum, and educational materials used inside the classrooms in their own districts. The proper goal of a School Board (K-12) is to ensure that students receive a “good basic education” in skills, reasoning, history, and facts necessary to function effectively as adults later. Reading, writing, arithmetic, music, science, technology, vocational, civics, art, and factual history should be the major focus.
Kerley: If a student or parent doesn’t feel comfortable with a book then that student shouldn’t have to read it. I believe in options for students. I believe parents should know what books are being taught to their children. I also know that teachers want to teach certain books to their students and I support that, but I also believe if teachers communicate well with parents it can avoid controversy.
Ashcraft: As a general principle, I do not support banning books. However, there are obviously some books and materials that are not appropriate for educational use, and there are other materials appropriate for older students but not for younger ones. The school system has policies in place (available on the WCS website) for selecting educational materials, including a process for parents to object to materials. One statement in these policies captures a fundamental guideline very well: the selection of materials should “place principle above personal opinion and reason above prejudice… to ensure a comprehensive collection appropriate for all users.”
What do you see as the biggest challenges WCS faces?
Childers: As good as our school system is we, like others across the state, face challenges. Four areas of concern come to mind immediately. (1) Learning loss among some students and the social/emotional impact on some students and school staff from the impact of the pandemic are needs that require our attention. Fortunately, Watauga Schools fared better than surrounding systems with most of our students not experiencing as much learning loss. To help students and staff cope with the mental stress of the pandemic we have hired additional social workers, nurses and counselors. (2) School safety remains paramount with more SROs needed. We have improved the security and safety procedures within all our schools and increased the number of SROs over the past three years. (3) Employee shortages and employee retention are becoming more challenging. (4) The continuing need to maintain, upgrade, enlarge or build new schools remains a challenge.
Cole: As I mentioned earlier in the year, I see growth and decay as being huge challenges for WCS. We have an ever growing population of adults here that bring with them children that are blessed to attend our schools. I know the current housing situation that Watauga faces is slowing down the relocation of some, but we are still seeing families move here and our schools are outgrowing their capacities. The average age of our schools (minus Cove Creek, Mabel and WHS) is about 58, so we will be building new schools in the near future. We've got to secure land soon and be prepared financially to get started. Our older schools are barely being maintained due to excessive age and budget and we are doing nothing more than putting lipstick on a pig.
Fenwick: Three big issues facing us now are personnel, facilities, and public perception. There are always “difficult to fill” positions, like middle school science teacher. But now there are so many more such positions, including custodian and bus driver. Part of the solution is pay, but feeling respected and appreciated by the community is also needed. A new Valle Crucis School is coming, but Hardin Park also needs replacement and Parkway needs a new wing instead of mobile classrooms. Our 2017 comprehensive facility study identified big projects at our other schools, including heating, cooling, and ventilation. Lastly, some people are stirring up false fears about curriculum. These national flashpoints make for scary-sounding talk, but the reality is that these things are not happening in our schools. I urge people to talk to their teachers, principals, and elected school board members to learn the truth of what is happening in our schools.
Hanifan: The biggest challenges for the 2022/2023 school year are understanding how staff retention, staff and student morale, and special education budget will be affected by the funding levels provided by the NC State government and Watauga County Commission, and managing the negative effects of Covid on our teachers and children with regard to the loss of learning, emotional and social impact. I know from personal conversations with parents, teachers, and students that they do their best and “keep my head down and just want to make it through” without mentioning it to anyone because of negative impacts to them, their family, children, and/or employment. Teacher, parents, and students should not be afraid to speak up because of backlash toward them or one of their family members or simply being ignored.
Kerley: I think one of the biggest challenges is hiring and keeping staff. Cost of living is increasing in our county making it hard for people to work for a salary that only pays what the budget allows. This is why having a good relationship with county commissioners is so important and making wise financial decisions is paramount.
Ashcraft: The recruitment and retention of high quality personnel and the need to improve and expand school facilities are at the top of my list. Our system’s administrative leadership has already moved to strengthen personnel recruitment through early recruitment each year and by swift offers to high quality applicants. To improve both recruitment and retention, we have also awarded substantial retention bonuses to school personnel over the last two years and have made steady improvements in pay scales for support personnel. Equally important, the superintendent and his team work very hard at creating a healthy school culture, one that respects teachers as valued professionals and which encourages collaboration and respectful relationships among all school personnel. Ensuring an excellent workforce and meeting our capital needs in the years ahead will also require continued increases in state and local funding.
How would you work to improve staff retention and morale?
Childers: The main reasons teachers leave the profession are difficulty with classroom management (discipline) and/or lack of support. I will continue to develop policies and practices to support the work of teachers and other school employees. Close behind these are the needs for financial security and adequate housing. A supplement is provided to our teachers and staff but I will continually strive to provide supplements comparable to other areas of the state. If we don’t, we’ll lose good people. Also, to keep good people we need to provide high quality facilities and adequate materials to enable them to do their jobs well. I will continue to work with county commissioners in support of their efforts to provide for these needs. Finally, what employees everywhere want, and need, is to know they are appreciated. Anyone who knows me knows that I have the deepest appreciation and respect for all school people.
Cole: Stay positive! I believe the higher in position you are the greater effect you have on staff attitudes. If the Board, the superintendent, or principles stay negative, the staff is negative (and the kids). There are things in the system now that are being done to encourage faculty and staff from inside WCS which is great. I believe community involvement is very important to our system and would love to see more of it so those employed here, that are not from here especially, would feel more welcome and would want to make Watauga their permanent home.
Fenwick: I advocate with our legislators for increased state funding of salaries and resources. We will continue gradual salary schedule adjustments to increase local pay. And, we are working on a pay supplement for teachers seeking National Board Certification. Emerging from the cloud of COVID, we need to find ways to give our personnel options for relieving work stress. Our calendar committee is exploring ways to provide relief during some long stretches of weeks without holidays or breaks. Watauga has long been a great place to work because our teachers and staff are valued by the community for the work they do. Unfortunately, some people are dragging teacher curriculum decisions through the mud of national politics with no reality here. And this lack of respect for their professionalism is weighing on the morale of our staff. I will continue to let teachers know that I, as a board member, defend them.
Hanifan: Morale is a function of teachers and staff feeling valued and heard. To the extent this is an issue, means the current administration has not adequately addressed the problem whether from a failed policy or merely tone deaf. I would need to realize how morale and staff retention is being affected by closely talking with each employee/teacher in every school, as well as students. I would conduct an external anonymous employee opinion survey, and a simple student survey, (not digitalized, but hard copies) then applying changes to obtain desired outcomes. Keeping transparency and availability will foster closer relationships. The boundaries of the do’s and don’ts ought not to come from a place of fear, but one of respect for one another. If students and teachers obey because they are afraid then there is no “real” relationship. I believe valuing and having respect for each other is of the utmost importance.
Kerley: I would work with school administrators and PTO’s to conduct events to support and show appreciation to our teachers. I also want our teachers to have a better knowledge and understanding of the North Carolina Teachers Retirement so they can see the reward that comes at the end of their career.
Ashcraft: This question is mostly addressed in the response to question #4, but it’s also necessary to consider changes in the salary system for teachers and the state’s school accountability model (standardized testing and related measures), both of which are being reviewed at the state level. Any new teacher pay system must hold current teachers harmless from the impact of any changes (“first do no harm”). It should also expand opportunities for professional advancement while avoiding new inequities in teacher pay scales. In regard to school accountability, the state should increase the importance of student academic growth (relative to proficiency) in measuring school performance. It does not help staff morale and retention, or student and parent morale, to give a school a low rating when students are meeting or exceeding expected levels of academic progress.
Editors note: Kerley is not the Watauga High School athletic director with the same name.
