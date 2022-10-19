The United States House of Representatives District 5 seat is up for grabs on Nov. 8.
Democrat challenger Kyle Parrish is taking on longtime Republican incumbent Virginia Foxx for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 seat.
The following are answers each candidate submitted in response to questions sent by the Watauga Democrat. Each candidate was limited to 150 words in their responses. To read all five questions and answers, visit www.wataugademocrat.com.
What issue would you prioritize if you were to hold office in the coming term? Name and describe your top goals.
Foxx: My top priority is fighting the runaway inflation caused by the Biden administration’s reckless spending policies. Inflation is destroying the American dream for countless North Carolina families. We must take steps to stop inflation. Grocery prices skyrocketed by 13.5% this year and prices at the pump are still pinching North Carolina pocketbooks. Meanwhile the Biden administration is enacting new federal spending increases that only worsen the inflation crisis. If elected, I will continue to fight for legislation to rein in wasteful federal spending. I will support legislation to restart using tax-payer-owned federal lands to safely produce American energy–which the Biden administration has basically banned, helping drive up energy costs. Finally, I’ll work to enact a Parent’s Bill of Rights to give parents the right to examine and question public school curriculum decisions and budgets. This common sense reform is long overdue in our era of politicized public education.
Parrish: I will spend my time focusing on the needs of the people in the 5th instead of harping on cultural issues and blaming others. The current political climate is toxic and does nothing to help the people of the 5th district. Healthcare, education, affordable housing, good jobs and accessible internet access are keys to the future. Not throwing stones.
What legislative steps would you take as a member of Congress to help Americans deal with the rising costs of nearly everything associated with increasing inflation and other economic factors?
Foxx: America is coping with runaway inflation thanks to President Biden’s profligate spending. North Carolina families and workers are caught between Biden’s sky-high inflation and the record-interest rate increases of the Federal Reserve. Mortgage interest rates have more than doubled in 2022 alone, and the Fed is literally working to create a recession in order to unwind the Biden administration’s inflation train-wreck. The solution is to rein in the out-of-control government spending and stop pumping out more inflationary “stimulus”. That’s why, in the 115th Congress, I voted for legislation to rescind $15 billion dollars of previously authorized, but unused, funds from overfunded or expired programs. I also cosponsored the Unauthorized Spending Accountability Act. This bill puts many government programs on a three-year pathway to sunset. It forces Congress to take responsibility for spending, rather than putting programs on spending autopilot–potentially saving 100’s of billions of dollars per year.
Parrish: The fact of the matter is that inflation has little to nothing to do with the legislative choices of the US House. Any member who tells you they can impact it is either misinformed or dishonest. Global supply chains, corporate monopolies and both monetary and fiscal policy are the culprits. Legislatively, I will push for windfall profits taxes on corporations and enforcement of anti-trust legislation.
If elected, how would you work to help create more access to broadband internet?
Foxx: Broadband access is an important part of rural development, and the federal government has spent billions and billions of taxpayer dollars to increase broadband access in rural communities. However, the federal government hasn’t created a regulatory environment that solves the problem of deploying broadband to rural areas. So I have cosponsored several bills to do just that. I have cosponsored 28 different pieces of legislation that will directly impact broadband availability and infrastructure in rural North Carolina communities. These bills promote new broadband infrastructure by updating rules that stifle broadband deployment, encourage the efficient utilization of existing infrastructure, streamline the permitting process and adjust existing rules to allow broadband providers to quickly and cost effectively upgrade existing broadband networks. I’m also excited to see how the continued development of next generation satellite broadband from cutting edge private sector innovators like Starlink will transform the availability and quality of rural broadband.
Parrish: I will push for legislation similar to the rural electrification act, advocating for required service to rural areas, in the same manner both electricity and landline phones were treated. I believe in requiring all broadband companies to deliver services to rural areas as a condition of doing business, while levying small fees across all consumers to provide fair compensation.
What would you do if elected to help the housing affordability issue that many communities and people in the district face?
Foxx: Affordable housing is an issue that impacts everyone in North Carolina. Unfortunately, getting access to good housing at a decent price is increasingly difficult. This is thanks in part to government policies that stand in the way of updating and expanding our housing stock. By some estimates the U.S. underproduced housing by more than 7 million homes between 2000 and 2015. Much of this was due to government policies and regulations that held back new construction or rehab of existing housing. I am an original cosponsor of bipartisan legislation (the YIMBY Act) that addresses the issue of housing affordability at the source: the supply of housing. This bill will create new pathways to homeownership and lower housing costs by increasing the supply of new housing and encouraging local governments to eliminate exclusionary zoning and housing policies that drive up costs.
Parrish: This is a complex problem and one that needs attention at the local, state and federal levels. I personally believe that there should be limits on corporate entities, be it hedge funds, private equity groups, or blind LLCs in their purchases of single family homes. There should also be limits on any one group owning a predetermined percentage homes in any area. More affordable housing permits should be given and zoning rules should be evaluated. Also, second homes and nightly/weekly properties should be taxed differently to provide funding for affordable housing.
Do you support federal abortion legislation? If so, what type of legislation would you like to see enacted? If not, please explain why.
Foxx: Our American system of federalism, in which states are Constitutionally empowered to regulate the vast majority of issues, works as an effective check on the unfettered power of the federal government. That’s why I am a strong federalist. However, the 14th Amendment of the Constitution prohibits states from depriving "any person of life" and due process under the law. While many state legislatures are stepping up to protect the unborn, I believe Congress has a fundamental duty to uphold the 14th amendment. That's why I've introduced legislation like the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act, which would prohibit federal taxpayer money from funding abortion providers. I also voted for legislation to ban abortions after 20 weeks and to prevent the killing of newborns who survived abortions. I'll continue to work in Congress to find other protections to fulfill the promise of the 14th Amendment and protect life wherever I can.
Parrish: Abortion legislation should be based on medical science, not religious dogmatism. I support any woman’s right to control her own body and to make medical decisions that can protect her own life. I do not support any religiously shaped legislation at any level of our government. I support and honor all religious beliefs, yet also support, just as strongly, those who do not share in those beliefs. We should never use our government to force one group’s religious beliefs on others.
