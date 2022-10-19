watauga county vote 2022 logo

In the race for the North Carolina Senate District 47, Republican State Sen Ralph Hise is the sole candidate. 

Hise beat Republican State Rep. Deanna Ballard in the primary. Hise has served in the North Carolina Senate since winning election in 2010. 

