In the race for the North Carolina Senate District 47, Republican State Sen Ralph Hise is the sole candidate.
Hise beat Republican State Rep. Deanna Ballard in the primary. Hise has served in the North Carolina Senate since winning election in 2010.
Below are his answers to the questionnaire sent by the Watauga Democrat. Hise was limited to 150 words in his responses.
What is your No. 1 goal for the new term?
My number one goal for the next legislative session is to help families struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living by enabling them to keep more of their hard-earned money (through additional tax relief), bringing good-paying jobs to Western North Carolina, and empowering the free market by increasing competition and driving down costs in healthcare and other sectors.
With restrictions regarding abortion currently being up to state legislatures, what bills would you support or not support in North Carolina pertaining to the issue?
I strongly support policies that protect life, including the life of the mother. I would support an abortion ban for any stage of pregnancy and oppose North Carolina becoming an abortion destination for people from other states.
What would you do in this current economic climate as a representative to ease the financial burden for people in the district?
During my time in the NC Senate, I have fought for comprehensive tax reform and relief for all North Carolinians. I’m proud to have voted for the largest tax cuts in state history. I pledge to continue fighting for lower taxes for all our citizens, increasing take-home pay, and eliminating tax loopholes that only benefit select special interest groups.
Should North Carolina join the other 38 states that have expanded Medicaid? Why or why not?
I support Medicaid expansion and voted for it this year in the Senate. However, the version of Medicaid expansion we pass here in North Carolina must include the following: a work requirement (as the Senate bill I voted for did); conservative, free market reforms that increase competition, drive down costs, and bring more healthcare providers and facilities to Western North Carolina; and clarity that taxpayers will not pay one dime of the state’s share of Medicaid expansion and that if budget projections are wrong, the state unwinds from the plan.
How do you plan to help expand broadband to more rural areas?
One of my top priorities as Senate Chair of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Information Technology and Chair of the Appropriations/Base Budget Committee has been expanding broadband in Western North Carolina. This biennium’s budget appropriated over $1 billion for NC GREAT Grants for competitive grants to expand broadband availability in rural areas; $400 million for the Completing Access to Broadband Fund for additional broadband grants; $90 million for the targeted Stopgap Solutions grants addressing local infrastructure needs and connecting unserved and underserved households; $15 million to improve broadband access for 25 rural community colleges; and $4.6 million for the School Connectivity Initiative which brings broadband connectivity to all K-12 public school buildings in the state. High-speed internet is vital for helping people improve their lives and boosting the economy in Western North Carolina, and I will continue my support for investments in broadband expansion in Western North Carolina.
