Two candidates are running for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 93 seat.
Incumbent Republican Ray Pickett is taking on Democrat challenger Ben Massey for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 93 seat.
Below are the answers from the candidates in response to questions sent by the Watauga Democrat. Candidates were limited to 150 words in their responses.
What would you do in this current economic climate as a representative to ease the financial burden for people in the district if elected?
Massey: Given the lag time between action and results, efforts by the legislature need to be well thought out and have a long-term impact. I will consider changes to the tax code and will options like including indexing state tax brackets, deductions, and exemptions to adjust for inflation. I will support broad-based reforms that will grow the economy by growing the workforce and spurring new investment. I will reassess regulations to keep down the cost of doing business without eliminating consumer protections. I will work with communities to reassess zoning rules and other regulations that block housing development, find ways to speed up permit approvals, and remove minimum lot requirements where appropriate, among other reforms. I will also work with business and communities to assess the incentives and barriers to workforce development and sustainability including incremental increases in the minimum wage and the availability of affordable childcare and family friendly policies.
Pickett: The current economic situation is a world wide event. The General Assembly has continued to keep taxes low for all people of this state and I will continue to work on this if re-elected. I believe that it's best to keep more money in the citizens pockets and let them spend how they think is best.
With restrictions regarding abortion currently being up to state legislatures, what legislation would you support — or not support — in North Carolina pertaining to the issue?
Massey: Government has no place in decisions that should rightfully be made between an individual and their health care provider. Government’s responsibility is to 1) recognize the right of everyone to affordable and easy access to care, 2) build communities that foster wellness and healthy lifestyles, and 3) protect the public from predatory or incompetent service providers. Decisions related to reproductive rights, like abortion and contraception, are health decisions that should be recognized as the sole choice and freedom of the individual. I will support Governor Cooper’s power to veto restrictive reproductive rights legislation; I will oppose any legislation that restricts or limits access to reproductive health care; I will support legislation that expands education and access to health services that lead to better reproductive care.
Pickett: At this time I do not know what type of bill will be brought forward. I will not support an out right ban, I believe there should be provisions for the health of the mother, rape and incest.
How would you help find solutions to affordable housing issues, particularly in rural areas of western North Carolina if elected?
Massey: I was fortunate to be able to participate in the four-part Watauga Housing Forum: Building a Resilient and Thriving Community for All sponsored by a broad range of community agencies in Watauga County this Spring. The excellent speakers at the Forum provided a comprehensive discussion of the complex and urgent crisis in affordable and safe housing and the impact this crisis is having on the health, economic stability, and well-being of so many people in our mountain communities. I will support creative solutions that require collaboration across state and local community agencies and well as non-profits and the private sector. Going forward, I will keep housing center stage in planning for economic development, long term sustainability, and regulatory review including addressing predatory and discriminatory practices.
Pickett: This issue has been discussed for as long as I can remember, at least 20 years right here in this area. At this time there have seen no answers to this problem. The cost of construction in this area is higher than many places around the state and we can not change that. I will work with all concerned and try to come up with some ideas.
How can the state better work with local municipalities to better serve communities?
Massey: There are numerous concerns that require the cooperation and collaboration of state and local municipalities (e.g., Funding of education, housing, transportation, environmental policies). We do our best work for the people when we work together. I will build a respectful working relationship with local leadership to understand the local impact of legislation considered by the General Assembly and will solicit and welcome input from all stakeholders before determining my position. I will also be mindful of the substantial impact of unfunded mandates on local government budgets and ability to creatively plan for the future.
Pickett: Communication is the key and I believe that I have worked well with the counties and most of the towns in my district. Communication is a two way street, if a county or town needs my help all they have to do is call.
Should North Carolina join the other 38 states that have expanded Medicaid? Why or why not?
Massey: Closing the gap to affordable healthcare is critical to the wellbeing of all the people and to our local economies. For the past 12 years, the legislature has left billions of federal dollars on the table that should have provided healthcare for North Carolinians – dollars that could have saved lives, decreased long-term disability, and eased the burden of many families. We need Medicaid expansion and we need increased capacity and redesigned payment policies to support newer, more effective and more accessible models of care delivery. I will work to decrease the administrative burden on healthcare providers and Medicaid beneficiaries to ease access for patients and increase the number of willing Medicaid providers. I will work to find ways to balance the need for accountability with the urgent need for improved quality, and access. Finally, we need to consider creative ways to expand access to wellness, prevention, and behavioral health services.
Pickett: There is a bill to expand Medicaid that has passed the Senate. I would be willing to support that bill if CON ( Certificate of Need) was removed and the bill was just Medicaid expansion.
