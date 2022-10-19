Current District Attorney for District 35 Seth Banks (R) is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.
Below are answers submitted by Banks in response to questions from the Watauga Democrat. Banks was limited to 150 words in his responses.
What experiences do you have that qualifies you for the position of district attorney?
I have worked as a prosecutor for 14 years. During that time I have prosecuted every type of crime from murder to driving while impaired. I have also been recognized by the North Carolina State Bar as a certified specialist in NorthCarolina Criminal Law. Additionally, I have been recognized by my peers for my work as a prosecutor, having served in leadership roles with the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys and with the National District Attorneys Association. In July I was named President-Elect of the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys. Through these State and National organizations I have worked with others to develop best practices that prosecutors across the country use as they seek justice in their communities. Beyond the professional experiences that have enhanced my work in this field, living and working in these mountains most of my life has given me a desire to serve the people of this district as I seek to be their voice in courtrooms.
What measures will you take to ensure that there is limited bias regarding how an individual is tried?
Article 1 Section 18 of the North Carolina Constitution states that justice shall be administered without favor, denial, or delay. My staff and I are committed to fulfilling our constitutional mandate of seeking justice for every member of our community.
In your own words, describe what the District Attorney’s role is.
The District Attorney is a constitutional officer who is responsible for the prosecution of all criminal actions in his or her district and for advising law enforcement officers regarding the law. The District Attorney in the 35th Prosecutorial District also manages the largest law firm in the five counties we serve. But beyond a simple list of duties, the job of District Attorney, at its core, is about seeking justice for victims of crime and for our community as a whole.
What are your goals for the next term? Based on your experience, what do you see as the No. 1 crime related issue in Watauga County and how could your office work to reduce that?
We are blessed to live in a district with some of the lowest crime rates in the state. This is a testament to the great people who live here and to the work of our law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to ensure that our community remains a wonderful place to live. With that said, we continue to see the effects of the distribution and use of illicit narcotics in our community. So many of our violent crimes and property crimes are in some way tied to substance abuse. In addition, there are few families that have not been affected in some way by substance abuse. My office is committed to finding innovative ways to address these issues. First, I, along with my staff, continue to work with our law enforcement partners to curb the supply of drugs in our community. This work is done by targeting and removing people who sell poisons for profit. Furthermore, we are committed to seeking rehabilitation for those who are addicted to these substances. I have worked toward the continued expansion and success of Drug Treatment Courts throughout the district. In Watauga County, I have partnered with law enforcement to bring the L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) program to the High Country in an effort to deliver services to more individuals suffering from substance use disorder. As I look to the next four years, I hope to continue to leverage the partnerships that I have formed locally, across the State, and nationally, to bring innovative programs and resources to address these critical issues.
Editors note: Banks combined the final two questions into one answer since they were related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.