In the race for North Carolina District Judge District 24 - Seat 1, Republican Matt Rupp is the sole candidate.
Rupp beat fellow Republican Tom McMurray in the primary. In June, Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Rupp as the District Court Judge in District 24, which serves Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties.
Below are answers submitted by Rupp in response to questions sent by the Watauga Democrat. Rupp was limited to 150 words in his responses.
What experience do you have that qualifies you for the position of District Court judge?
I have been an attorney for over two decades. I spent the majority of that time as a prosecutor, primarily in Watauga and Avery counties. I sought justice for victims and their families of truly heinous crimes, including murder and child sex offenses. After prosecuting thousands of criminals, I know that this community needs judges who will grant mercy when earned and deliver justice when deserved. Prior to serving as a prosecutor, I worked in Washington, D.C. Initially, I worked for Senator Jesse Helms, a conservative icon from North Carolina. I then served as counsel to two congressional committees, as well as a Presidential appointee of George W. Bush. Senator Helms impressed upon me two core beliefs: serve your constituents and follow your principles. I will serve my constituents as an approachable, knowledgeable, and fair judge. I will follow my principles by upholding the Constitution and defending our mountain values.
In your words, can you explain the role of a District Court judge?
The judge’s role is straightforward – a judge resolves disputes. A judge knows the law, listens to the evidence, applies the law to the evidence, and makes a decision. That decision must be based solely on the facts and the law. All good judges share the same attributes. They listen intently, consider wisely, and decide impartially. While I don’t expect the parties to always agree with a ruling, all parties deserve the opportunity to be heard and a fair shake in court. If elected, I will not be an activist judge. I will interpret the Constitution and statutes as written. We all learned in elementary school that our Constitution created three coequal branches of government. The legislative branch is responsible for making the laws; the judicial branch is responsible for interpreting those laws. I will leave the lawmaking to our elected legislators.
Describe an instance in which you faced an ethical dilemma in your career and how you faced it?
As a prosecutor, victims or witnesses would often disclose additional or new information on the eve of trial that differed from their original statements to law enforcement. This information often weakened the case by contradicting their previous statements. Prosecutors make the news for all the wrong reasons when they try to hide this information from the defense. Prosecutors have an ethical duty to provide exculpatory evidence to the defendant. I fulfilled this duty by ensuring the defendant received such evidence – not only because it was my ethical responsibility – but also because it was the right thing to do. My role as a district court judge is similar; it is not to reach a certain result, but to ensure that justice is done.
How would you prepare yourself to handle cases involving unfamiliar areas of the law?
I was appointed by Governor Cooper to serve as a District Court judge in June of 2022. Since that time, I have been assigned a wide variety of cases. From matters involving child custody, to the termination of parental rights, to criminal offenses, a District Court judge handles a bit of everything, and I am by no means an expert in everything. I have relied on the educational resources provided by the North Carolina School of Government, the wise advice of my fellow District Court judges, the attorneys in court to present the law that supports their respective positions, and my own legal research. My goal is not to know everything; instead, my goal is to know the law as it relates to a particular case and reach a fair and legally sound decision based on the facts and law.
What are your views on whether the court as a whole deals effectively with issues of gender and race bias?
The judicial system relies on humans to function. Humans have implicit biases. The key is to recognize that such biases exist and prevent them from affecting the outcome of a case. For example, for decades in North Carolina, mothers enjoyed a superior legal right to fathers in custody cases involving young children due to their traditional role as caregivers. As the roles of mothers and fathers have changed in society, this presumption has been abolished in favor of an analysis of what is in the best interest of the child. While the court system has made strides in dealing with gender and racial inequities, more progress is necessary, and judges play a critical role. Judges must ensure that every person’s constitutional right to a fair and impartial trial is protected. The parties who appear before me can be confident that race and gender will play no role in my decision-making.
