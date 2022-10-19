Republican Charles Haynes and Democrat Holly Fehl are vying for the Clerk of Superior Court seat in Nov. 8 General Election.
Haynes was appointed as clerk upon the retirement of the former clerk Diane Cornett Deal in April.
Below are the answers each candidate submitted in response to questions sense by the Watauga Democrat. Each candidate was limited to 150 words in their responses.
Why do you want to be Clerk of Superior Court?
Fehl: I have a true love of the law and the ongoing study of the law, as I believe in lifelong learning. I consider public service an honor because it places someone in a position to help others who are experiencing difficult times, but it also allows for someone in that position to help people maintain their quality of life. With my 20-year career devoted to these goals, I believe I am highly qualified for the position of Clerk of Superior Court.
Haynes: For nearly nine years, I was lucky enough to work for a fantastic clerk in Diane Cornett Deal. The foundation she established in Watauga County as a leader, and someone that everyone in the community trusted, is what I want to continue to build upon. The clerk’s office should be a place that all residents of Watauga County have confidence in our ability to help them work through life’s many events. It was Clerk Deal’s confidence in what she saw in my abilities that energized me into taking on this role in the interim, and hopefully for years to come.
What experiences do you have that would help you be Clerk of Superior Court?
Fehl: I have been fortunate enough throughout my career to have a variety of experiences that would prepare me for the versatile nature of duties that are required of a Clerk of Superior Court. I worked for 12 years as a domestic law paralegal, helping many who were experiencing some of the toughest times in their lives. I have also worked as a Deputy Clerk in the Watauga County Courthouse, becoming familiar with the operations of the courthouse itself. For nearly 8 years now, I have served as a Judicial Services Coordinator for the Probation Office, interacting with judges, attorneys, law enforcement officers, the District Attorney’s office, and the general public. The totality of these experiences leave me well-suited to transition smoothly into the office of Clerk of Superior Court.
Haynes: I have worked at the Clerk’s office since 2012 and filled many roles in that time. As deputy courtroom clerk for over six years, I spent many days and weeks in the courtroom, but also spent a lot of time prepping for court. From mailing calendars to attorneys and self-represented parties to working with judges and other court personnel to ensure everyone has what they need for court. For two years as an assistant clerk, I supervised deputy clerks, held hearings for claim and delivery, and ensured monies paid for judgments, fines or court costs were properly credited or assigned. As the Clerk of Court for the past seventeen months, my office has successfully passed two required audits, one that was delayed during the pandemic, and another that is required for new clerks, without findings or recommendations for handling monies or day to day procedures.
What changes would you like to see made in the Clerk of Superior Court’s office?
Fehl: I want to ensure the smooth day-to-day operations of the office and improve communication. Specifically, I would like to improve communication among colleagues as well as those with whom the Clerk’s office interacts, including legal professionals and law enforcement. I want to implement team building and collaborative exercises among staff to foster communication, as well as have employees cross-train in multiple areas of court operations. I would also like to ensure ongoing compliance with the stringent standards the Clerk’s office is held to. Records accuracy and efficiency greatly affects other agencies and professionals involved in the criminal justice system as well as the public.
Haynes: Change in any office setting is inevitable. Having worked in the clerk’s office for ten years, there have been changes in how we prepare for court and how we best utilize our time in court. The pandemic forced our office, along with other court personnel to adapt to a different way to hold court. We found that first appearances or advisements were more efficient in a virtual setting, while multi-hour hearings provided challenges that we did not experience in person. Anytime a change is our office is considered, we must be mindful of how that change effects other departments, such as probation, district attorneys, judges, law enforcement and other community agencies such as OASIS & Daymark Recovery Services.
How do you feel the eCourts initiative has changed how the clerk’s office functions on a daily basis?
Fehl: The eCourts system is currently in pilot phases in other counties and I am excited about the developments taking place within the system. From my initial observations, the people within the Administrative Office of the Courts who are spearheading the program have a system in place that will improve efficiency in terms of eFiling and case tracking. If elected, I will ensure that my staff and I are abreast of any new developments as they continue to implement further phases of the program.
Haynes: We have certainly seen a noticeable difference in filings and payments with the implementation of eCourts. We have experienced reduced call volume for simple requests, such as parties double-checking their court dates. Additionally, those that may have received traffic citations can ask for their case to be dismissed or request a reduction online. Defendants can also pay their tickets, courts costs, fines or fees online through www.nccourts.gov/services. All these services help reduce clerks, district attorneys and judges time in court for administrative matters so they can prepare for cases that are for trial. Lastly, the eCourts Guide & File service allows parties who choose to proceed without a lawyer, to be more prepared when filing for divorce, domestic violence protective orders, guardianships and some estate matters.
What is your No. 1 goal if elected to be Clerk of Superior Court?
Fehl: Throughout my campaign, I have run based on the desire to bring integrity and transparency to the Clerk’s office. My number one goal will be to foster an environment within the Clerk’s office that is supportive of staff and have staff who are equally dedicated to those goals.
Haynes: The main focus of this office is to serve the people of Watauga County. I do not view service as a goal you try to achieve once, but something you strive for every day. Those who seek the assistance of the clerk’s office do so sometimes with anxiousness and trepidation. They may be making a decision that changes not only their lives, but the lives of the people they most closely associate with. The clerks want to make that process seamless by providing the best service we possibly can.
