On all three primary ballots — Republican, Democrat and nonpartisan — in Watauga County, is the race for three seats on the Watauga County Board of Education. Because seven people filed to run, there is a primary with the top six candidates moving onto the November general election. The following candidates filed to run in the nonpartisan race: Gary L. Childers, Chad Cole, Ron Cutlip, Jay Fenwick, Jennie Hanifan, Dustin Cole Kerley and Marshall Ashcraft.
Below are questions sent to each candidate and their answers. The Watauga Democrat will send another round of questions to candidates before early voting starts for the 2022 General Election in November. Each candidate was limited to a max of 150 words for each answer.
Question: Why do you want to serve as a member of the Watauga County Board of Education?
Childers: I would like to continue serving as a member of the Watauga County Board of Education for the same reasons I wanted to be an educator in its schools. I am passionate about Watauga County’s School system and the students, families, teachers and staff who comprise it! It was a privilege to spend all but one year of my entire career teaching and being a principal in four of Watauga County’s schools. Alongside dedicated professionals we did our part to provide excellent instruction and supportive, caring environments for Watauga’s students while sustaining our reputation as having one of the top school systems in the state. I would appreciate the opportunity to continue being part of that effort by offering my passion, experience, knowledge, level headedness and wisdom to the collective efforts of the Board of Education working to sustain our high level of success and meet current and future needs.
Cole: As a parent of two daughters in the school system, as well as being a lifelong resident of Watauga, I feel a calling to help be a voice inside the BOE. I am an approachable person. I want to be someone any student, parent, administrator, educator or concerned citizen can trust. I want them to feel comfortable enough to come to with an idea or concern and expect it to be brought before the board. The BOE members should not be a feared body, it should be a respected and trusted body that everyone feels comfortable bringing items to. This isn’t just some “notch” in my belt as I have always been active in my children’s school activities. This allows me the opportunity to get to see my child in their daily educational settings as well as interact with the faculty and staff.
Cutlip: I’d like to serve because I feel that I can be a part of the important process of getting back to educational basics: reading, writing and arithmetic and encouraging parent involvement in decision making of the board of education. I believe our teachers along with the families they serve in education desire to see the best possible outcome for each student. Our students want to succeed in learning the skills needed to create steppingstones to higher education.
Fenwick: My voice has represented the voices of thousands of voters that elected me to the Board of Education. In fact, I first filed for a seat on the Board because I was literally asked by a friend to offer my voice on their behalf. And I simply wish to continue to give voters a choice of who speaks for them. I remain passionate about the quality of education our children receive. I have helped our board nurture a productive working relationship with the Board of Commissioners. I enjoy delving into the policy and procedure that ensures a smooth operation of the entire school system. I eagerly anticipate the critical and creative thinking required to lead our schools. There is much more to the job than the monthly board meeting! And I remain committed to doing that job.
Hanifan: I, Jennie Hanifan, am deeply concerned for our children, their education, and the direction of their future. Parents play a major role in all of their children’s education choices. The Board of Education serves the children, their parents/guardians, and our community. We live in an open and free democracy where the people pay for public education, as it is a priority in our nation. Parents have a voice, they have a say, it’s their tax dollars, and their input is needed, wanted, and welcomed. No agency or elected official will come between family members or undermine the nuclear family, unless deemed necessary. It is my time to serve and feel it is my civic duty to our community.
Kerley: I believe we have one of the best school systems in North Carolina. I want to be a part of making sure it continues to move forward in a positive direction, putting the kids best interest and needs and the front of every decision that is made.
Ashcraft: I’m running because I believe that helping to strengthen this excellent school system is the best way I can serve students and our community as a whole, and because I want to help the exceptional personnel in our schools continue to do great work. I have seen their efforts first hand as a parent and a former school system employee and I know that their caring and commitment make a huge difference in the lives of their students. It’s not by accident that our schools outperform the vast majority systems in NC on a wide range of measures, lure top flight candidates for open positions, and attract families and businesses that want to be in a community that values high quality public education. I want to do my part to help maintain and build on the legacy of excellence in our schools.
Question: What experiences do you have that would help you in this position?
Childers: I would like to continue serving as a member of the Watauga County Board of Education for the same reasons I wanted to be an educator in its schools. I am passionate about Watauga County’s School system and the students, families, teachers and staff who comprise it! It was a privilege to spend all but one year of my entire career teaching and being a principal in four of Watauga County’s schools. Alongside dedicated professionals we did our part to provide excellent instruction and supportive, caring environments for Watauga’s students while sustaining our reputation as having one of the top school systems in the state. I would appreciate the opportunity to continue being part of that effort by offering my passion, experience, knowledge, level headedness and wisdom to the collective efforts of the Board of Education working to sustain our high level of success and meet current and future needs.
Cole: As the old saying goes “a jack of all trades is a master of none, but oftentimes better than a master of one”. My background is extremely diverse and would allow me to see things from different angles and point of views, not just one-sided. My past experiences include construction, over 23 years in Emergency Services (Fire and EMS), 911 telecommunicator, medical logistics, travel logistics, domestic and international travel for humanitarian aid during disasters, missions work in over 20 Countries, and my most important role, Pastor. Through all that I have been a part of, I have learned humility and compassion are much needed in this day and time. Unfortunately, this isn’t something that comes natural for some and must be taught. I would like to be that person that shows those characteristics through my actions.
Cutlip: 39 years of business experience and 17 years of parenting have prepared me for this position. Additionally, as a young person I struggled in areas of basic education. Without the tireless efforts of many wonderful teachers who took the extra time to guide me I would not have been prepare for college myself.
Fenwick: I am in my 8th year serving on the Board of Education. A school system is a complex operation with “many moving parts,” myriad regulations, policies, and procedures. Experienced school leadership will help us continue being “The Best Place to Learn and Work.” I have a long history of service and working for our children. I was a youth sports coach more times than I can even remember. I taught Sunday school for many years and was a key VBS team leader. I served as a PTA member and then answered the calls to be treasurer then president. I was invited to serve on the Watauga Education Foundation serving seven years including two as president. I served as an officer of my neighborhood HOA, and the Green Valley Community Park. I am a part of our community, and my community is a part of me.
Hanifan: I am a mother of four children of whom; I have raised, with one still at home. I have instructed in private school, special needs accommodation, public school, currently home school, dual enrollment, college, and masters. I have worked in the public and private sector, and non-governmental organization, own a private financial business, and assist in running a small farm and a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 organization.
Kerley: For the last 12 years my daughter has attended WCS. I’ve been involved with her time and experience at school on many levels. I also worked briefly as a School Resource Officer with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. During this time I spent my days in the schools interacting with students, WCS staff and administrators.
Ashcraft: I have been part of the school system as a parent, an employee, and as a member of the School Board. I have met and worked with teachers and principals and a wide range of support personnel, as well as parents and others helping in our schools. I also worked for the Children’s Council, where we collaborated with the school system and other organizations serving children and families, and where I saw the importance of strong partnerships for helping children reach their full potential. I have worked with a wide variety of people both inside and outside of the school system. This background provides a solid foundation for understanding the issues we face and for working effectively with others to make sound decisions for our schools.
Question: What can you bring to the Board of Education if elected?
Childers: If re-elected I will continue to bring to bear the knowledge, experience, and wisdom gained during my 40 plus years as a teacher, principal, educational consultant, and adjunct college professor. I will also provide to the Board, from my work in the individual schools, insights about the communities that make up our wonderful county. The community can be assured of two other things. First, I will continue my tradition of making level headed decisions that are facts driven and, to the best of my ability to discern, in our student’s best interest. Second, I will maintain the passion I have always had for our schools and their students, families, teachers and staff. This passion for, love of, our schools has always driven me to do my part, to the best of my ability, to continue the tradition of Watauga County having one of the top school systems in the state.
Cole: Concern. In general, I feel like we as a society have gotten away from the basics of education and politicized the system. Here locally, we’re not seeing it as much yet, but I want to stand as a barrier to prevent such from taking place in Watauga. As I have said in the past and I will continue to say, I am NOT a politician, I am a parent, I am a very concerned parent. I want to bring understanding, transparency, unity, and a desire for a better, stronger Watauga County School system. I may not be the most educated candidate, I may not use big words that go over your head and make me sound smart, but I promise I have the heart for these kids, and this county, to do the job.
Cutlip: I plan to bring to the table a hands-on knowledge of being a parent of two children within the current Watauga County School system. This allows me to have personal insight in the current curriculum and activities in our schools.
Fenwick: The most important asset I bring right now is experience, as described above. These are very challenging times between budget crunches and educating through a pandemic. What we crucially need is steady leadership. There are many different facets to a school system, and it takes time to fully grasp the entirety of it. The expression “drinking from a fire hose” is an apt one when describing the learning curve of a school board member. In addition to my board experience, my background as a Computer Science professor provides me with a deep technical computing knowledge that is critical in understanding our complex computing infrastructure spanning thousands of devices across a dozen distributed locations. My math and science background helps me to quickly digest and glean insights from the volumes of data presented to the board, and to consider issues in a logical and reasoned manner.
Hanifan: I bring dedication, integrity, energy, and creativity. I understand the necessity of incorporating creativity with appropriately balanced logic and critical thinking in the learning environment, as well as the complexities of a developing mind. I believe that any position is not stagnant, but fluid, and require constant assessment and intentionality. Transparency and honesty are character traits I highly value and do my best to exercise them at all times. I have experience in children’s education and have managed national call centers for a large corporation. I hold a high standard for myself and believe every “t” ought to be crossed and “i” dotted. I have worked extensively with statistics and understand how to represent actual data, without misleading.
Kerley: If elected I will bring professionalism and integrity to the BOE. Most importantly if I am elected the parents will have someone putting theirs kids needs first in ever decision I am involved in. I will also come in with fresh ideas for programs that could benefit the kids.
Ashcraft: Much of what I can bring is addressed in the previous question. What I would add is that I work hard at understanding the issues at hand, that I seek to be part of a collaborative and respectful team driven by a focus on what is best for students, that I respect the expertise provided by the professional educators in our school system, and that I listen carefully to the input we receive from parents, school personnel, students, and other stakeholders in our schools.
Question: What do you see as the biggest challenges WCS faces?
Childers: The biggest challenges WCS faces are similar to most other school systems. The Covid health crisis caused of many of the challenges we face. The main one is making sure we address the health and well being of students, families, faculty, and school staff. They have all been through tremendously challenging times and many will need support getting back to “normal”. Another issue that is closely aligned with the first is catching up students who may have experienced “academic lag” due to the alternative forms of instruction they were exposed to as we did the best we could during the height of the pandemic. Another big challenge for us, and one shared by school systems everywhere, is keeping up with facility maintenance and new construction needs. The Commissioners provide well for us, but there always seems to be need for more help in these areas.
Cole: Two words come to mind with this question: Growth and Decay. Living here in the High Country can be a blessing and a curse for our children and parents. This County is growing at such a rate that the schools can’t keep up with the undersized/outdated buildings. Not only are we having to build a much-needed Valle Crucis School (1940), but we will have to start planning on a new Hardin Park (1972) soon. Bethel (1937), Blowing Rock (1939) and Parkway (1952) will all need major updates or new structures in the near future, so long-range planning will need to be on the table. They aren’t making land anymore so locking in on suitable plots and financing needs to be on everyone’s mind.
Cutlip: The biggest challenge facing Watauga County Schools is budgetary issues and financial transparency. I hope to see us maintain existing facilities and build new ones as needed. I also would love to see our teachers and staff compensated well so they desire to remain in our great school system.
Fenwick: I am happy to say that Covid is no longer a big challenge! We successfully managed these past two years by providing meals, in-person learning, virtual options, and safety protocols that worked. I sincerely hope we avoid another spike, but I believe we know how to navigate those waters. Three big issues facing us now are personnel, facilities, and public perception. There are always “difficult to fill” positions, like middle school science teacher. But now there are so many more such positions, including custodian. Part of the solution is pay but feeling respected and appreciated by the community is also needed. A new Valle Crucis School is on the way, but Hardin Park also needs replacement and Parkway needs a new wing instead of mobile classrooms. Lastly, some people are stirring up false fears about curriculum. Talk to your teachers and your elected school board members to learn the reality.
Hanifan: The biggest challenges I see in the next school year (2022/2023) are removing the Critical Race Theory (Woke Political Indoctrination) within our curriculum, and healing our children and community from government overreach within th school system.
Kerley: I believe the biggest challenge is trying to make everyone happy. Trying to balance the wants and needs of students, parents, and the staff, in a very divided time. Second would be handling funds and knowing where and how they are dispersed.
Ashcraft: The biggest challenge we face is continuing to recruit, retain, and develop high quality personnel. The pipeline of new teachers in NC has thinned substantially in recent years, threatening our ability to maintain the excellent schools we now enjoy. Our system’s administrative leadership has moved to address this challenge through early recruitment of new graduates and swift offers to high quality applicants. Equally important, the superintendent and his team work hard at creating a healthy school culture, one that respects teachers as valued professionals and conveys genuine appreciation for their work. However, maintaining an excellent workforce in the long term also requires state action to make the teaching profession more attractive and to make teacher education programs more affordable. The second biggest challenge is the need for improved and expanded school facilities. Additional local funding will be needed to address this challenge.
Question: What is your No. 1 priority if you were elected to the Board of Education?
Childers: I believe our most pressing need is to keep our schools operating as close to normal as possible while still providing as safe an environment as we can during the continuing issues that may emerge from the Covid health crisis. Even though our students, families, teachers and staff have admirably coped with the challenges of the Covid pandemic many are stressed out, exhausted, and some close to being burned out. Acknowledging this, I will continue to support current, and advocate for, programs that provide for addressing the mental health and morale of our students, teachers and staff. The good news is, thanks to everyone’s efforts, that overall Watauga County Schools are in great shape. We continue to be ranked in the top two to four systems in the state in separate academic measures and are consistently considered one of the top systems in overall student performance.
Cole: No. 1 priority is the children and 2 is to keep moving! Nothing good has come out of anything stagnant and we need to keep advancing this already great school system every chance we can. We are in a unique area that has a lot to offer our children and we need to take advantage of it. We should be investing in the futures of each child as early as possible. Whether it be preparing them for a college education, for trade schools (which I’m a huge supporter of) or straight into the workforce. We have an outstanding Community College in our backyard and a great relationship with them through the WIA program at WHS. I would love to see that grow. I’ve got to witness firsthand an awesome program called “Muddy Sneakers” at Cove Creek and strongly support that in ALL schools as well as other activities like that.
Cutlip: My No. 1 priority will be to ensure that Watauga County Schools have a solid curriculum in reading, writing and arithmetic. I believe hot topics like critical race theory and the sexualization of our children should be kept out of the school system. My version of getting back to basics leaves room for children to be children, mingle among one another on the playground and learn important life skills like getting along and solving problems through personal critical thinking.
Fenwick: My No. 1 priority is to address what I see as our No. 1 challenge. To be “the best place to learn” we need the best staff. While WCS has not suffered as badly as many school districts in the state and nation, we have still had too many resignations and early retirements. We have spent the past five years gradually raising the pay of our non-teacher support staff. And this year, we will meet the NC budget law requiring at least $15 per hour for non-teacher staff. But pay is only part of the issue. We have had too many talented persons decline employment offers because they can not find affordable housing in Watauga. We need creative solutions to this for the short-term as well as the long-term.
Hanifan: My number one priority for our community is to bring education back to basics by teaching children “how” to think within reading, writing, arithmetic, history and science.
Kerley: Number one is making sure the kids are receiving the proper education, in a safe environment with a positive atmosphere. I want our kids to have the absolute best experience of their lives while attending the WCS.
Ashcraft: Helping to address the challenges identified in the question above. In terms of the school board’s role, this requires that we continue its long tradition of student focused, civil, non-partisan leadership, qualities that have never been more important. I will do all that I can to help the board maintain this approach so that we continue to support and strengthen this excellent school system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.