ELK KNOB — The Elk Knob Community Heritage Organization announced that the 15th annual Headwaters Community Day Festival will return to Elk Knob State Park on Aug. 27.
EKCHO invites members of the public who are interested in volunteering at the festival to come to an informational meeting at the Elk Knob State Park picnic area on Thursday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m. Hot dogs and cold drinks will be provided.
The Headwaters Community Day Festival has been referred to as the High Country’s largest potluck dinner and serves as a meeting for people from the communities surrounding that park and visitors to celebrate the areas unique culture and food. On Aug. 27, activities will start at 11 a.m. with music by local entertainers. A covered dish lunch will be on the grounds around noon so attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite dish to share with others.
Attendees can share in conversation with family and friends while making new friends. This festival is sponsored by The Elk Knob Community Heritage Organization, which is a 501c(3) organization.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.