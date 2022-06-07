Elk Knob Community Headwaters Day

Visitors to a past Elk Knob Community Headwaters Day gather around to listen to local music and presentations of community heritage as seen in 2015.

ELK KNOB — The Elk Knob Community Heritage Organization announced that the 15th annual Headwaters Community Day Festival will return to Elk Knob State Park on Aug. 27.

EKCHO invites members of the public who are interested in volunteering at the festival to come to an informational meeting at the Elk Knob State Park picnic area on Thursday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m. Hot dogs and cold drinks will be provided.

The Headwaters Community Day Festival has been referred to as the High Country’s largest potluck dinner and serves as a meeting for people from the communities surrounding that park and visitors to celebrate the areas unique culture and food. On Aug. 27, activities will start at 11 a.m. with music by local entertainers. A covered dish lunch will be on the grounds around noon so attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite dish to share with others.

Attendees can share in conversation with family and friends while making new friends. This festival is sponsored by The Elk Knob Community Heritage Organization, which is a 501c(3) organization.

For more information contact Jan Ellison, president of the Elk Knob Community Heritage Organization at gjcamping@aol.com or Brandy Belville, ranger at Elk Knob State Park at brandy.belville@ncparks.gov

