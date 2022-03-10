BOONE – After a few days of unseasonably warm weather, the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook throughout the High Country that is in effect Friday evening through Wednesday. An arctic cold front is expected in the region Friday night into Saturday morning.
The hazardous weather outlook includes the possibility of sharply colder temperatures, strong and gusty winds and accumulating snowfall. The outlook is calling for wind gusts up to 48 mph on Saturday afternoon and evening.
Rain will persist throughout Saturday night, and the National Weather Service is also calling for a chance of snow early Saturday morning. Accumulations are predicted to be only around half an inch in the Boone area with the possibility for a bit more snowfall at higher elevations.
Very low temperatures are expected Saturday into Sunday with morning lows of 10 to 15 degrees, and wind chills of 0 to -5 degrees. There is a possibility of an accumulation of one to two inches of snow, especially in higher elevations.
The outlook includes the areas of northwest North Carolina, southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia.
