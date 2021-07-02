BOONE — A new gas station is coming to Blowing Rock Road that will include discounts for Harris Teeter customers.
The Harris Teeter Fuel Center is being built at 1461 Blowing Rock Road — in between Little Caesars and Arby’s. According to the project’s zoning permit, the gas station will have a 540-square-foot convenience building, seven fuel pumps with 14 fueling positions and a covered canopy.
The previous building on the lot at 1461 Blowing Rock Road was a Pizza Hut, which has since been torn down to make way for the gas station. The Watauga Democrat previously reported that the Pizza Hut closed on Oct. 31, 2017, due to “failed negotiations of property deals.”
Harris Teeter’s fuel points can be earned by purchasing items at Harris Teeter stores, according to the company. Points can be redeemed for up to $1 off per gallon on fuel purchases at a Harris Teeter Fuel Center up to 35 gallons.
One-hundred fuel points is worth ten cents off per gallon and each increment of 100 points is worth another 10 cents up to $1 off. Less than 100 fuel points can not be redeemed for a discount, according to the company.
Fuel points do not combine across months and points earned in a month will expire at the end of the next month. More information on the Harris Teeter Fuel Points program can be found at www.harristeeter.com/fuelpoints-howitworks.
Harris Teeter has not returned a request for comment as of press time.
