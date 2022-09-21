LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, recently announced that Harris Prevost – longtime employee and former right-hand man of the late Hugh Morton – has been inducted into The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest honorary society.

Among the most prestigious awards conferred by the Governor of North Carolina, this honor is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state of North Carolina and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

