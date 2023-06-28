Harkey and athletes

Harkey snaps a selfie with his athletes.

 Photo courtesy North Carolina Special Olympics

BERLIN — Boone Police Detective Jake Harkey helped lead his Special Olympics USA Cycling Team to top finishes at the World Games in Berlin.

“The athletes represented the USA very well. Each one will be coming home with a medal from at least one of their events,” Harkey said. “Sometimes the athletes didn’t medal in certain races, but many set personal records in those events, so I’d call that a win. I’m very proud of the group.”

Harkey and his athletes

Jake Harkey and his cycling athletes.
Harkey watches

Jake Harkey watches his athletes compete in the cycling event.
Harkey and O’Connell

Jake Harkey celebrates with cycling athlete Mollie O’Connell.
Watching Berlin Fireworks

A Special Olympics USA athlete watches the fireworks in Berlin.
Harkey

Jake Harkey poses with one of his medal winning athletes.
  

