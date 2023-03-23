BoB1.jpg

he Hardin Park Middle School Battle of the Books team is Ashika Paudel, Ria Titus, Willa Sibley, Roz Rabinowitz, Sofia McEvoy, Selah Greer, Aspen Hickman and Annabelle Babb.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Watauga County Schools’ most-enthusiastic readers met last week to test their skills at the district-wide Battle of the Books competition. Teams from Hardin Park School took home the win in both the middle and elementary contests.

A long-standing tradition in Watauga County Schools, each year Battle of the Books tasks teams from each school in the district to a competition that tests students' ability to recall specific details and answer questions on books from a state-promoted list they’ve read over the past year. Each team plays every other team once in the competition and each round consists of 12 questions — six posed to each team.

BoB2.jpg

The Hardin Park Elementary Team is Oscar McEvoy, Nathaniel Hankins, Ricky Saylors, Ezra Freed, Rohan Parry, Lucy Krause, Maggie Schlake, Aiden Smith and Mackenzie Norris.

