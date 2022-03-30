Boone town logo

BOONE — Hamby Alley will be closed the majority of the day today, March 30, for water and sewer maintenance beginning at 137 Hamby Alley and above.

For additional information, contact the town of Boone's Public Works office at (828) 268-6250.

