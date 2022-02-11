WATAUGA — Sheriff Len Hagaman declared at a Feb. 11 press conference that, in his mind, the case is closed regarding the triple homicide of the Durham family from 1972.
The Watauga County Sheriff's Office announced on Feb. 8 that a tip from a Georgia sheriff’s office has helped the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office bring closure to a 50-year-old triple homicide case that occurred in Boone on Feb. 3, 1972, known locally as the Durham Case.
"The press release on Tuesday, Feb. 8, accurately reflects that we know, beyond any doubt, who committed these murders," Hagaman said. "Hours and hours have been spent by state and local law enforcement on a whole host of leads, countless interviews, sleepless nights, what ifs and speculation."
Billy Wayne Davis, 81, currently a resident of a correctional facility in Augusta, Ga., is believed to be the only surviving perpetrator in the Durham Case. Other perpetrators have been identified as Billy Sunday Birt, Bobby Gene Gaddis and Charles David Reed, all deceased.
The Feb. 8 press release stated that interviews with two sources corroborated evidence from the Durham Case crime scene, and the circumstances of the crime were similar to a 1973 case in Georgia, known as the Fleming Case, in which Birt, Gaddis, Reed and Davis were all involved. Led by Birt, Davis, Reed and Gaddis were part of a loosely organized network known as the Georgia-based “Dixie Mafia,” which is thought to have engaged in dozens of violent crimes in Georgia and elsewhere across the Southeast in the 1960s and 1970s.
During those interviews, Davis implicated Birt, Gaddis and Reed as engaging in a hired “hit” in the North Carolina mountains, one where they almost got caught during a bad snowstorm. Davis claimed to have acted only as their getaway driver, and that it was the other three men that entered the house that night.
The lead in 2019 first surfaced when Birt’s son, Shane Birt, was at the White County Sheriff’s Office to participate in research for a book about crimes that had taken place in Georgia, including the Fleming Case. Shane Birt shared that he was very close with his father, and recalled a story Birt had told him during a prison visit when he admitted to killing three people in the North Carolina mountains during a heavy snowstorm, remembering that they almost got caught.
Hagaman said at the press conference that the case is closed in his mind, but that he also hopes the case is closed in the mind of the community. He said he's not sure how he could answer speculation on who allegedly "hired" the hit because there's no one left to interview.
"What I do have is a confession of the last living individual that was there that night, the murders were committed," Hagaman said. "And that's what brings closure to the family and to our community."
Hagaman said that Davis — in prison in Georgia — never really indicated who might have hired the hit.
"Since 1972 until today, many in law enforcement and the general public have tried to speculate who arranged these murder and were the Durham's targeted," Hagaman said. "Unfortunately, whoever arranged the murders is forever lost due to the death of Billy Sunday Bert."
Hagaman said that the way Birt operated, he would have never really revealed to his partners who had hired them for the job. Officers asked Davis if he knew who hired the hit and Hagaman said he didn't respond.
After 50 years of leads that led to dead ends, Hagaman said the conclusion of this case came "totally out of left field."
Hagaman said he was relieved that this case has added some closure for the families involved.
"My regret is that there were a lot of people since 1972 that would have loved to been standing here and saying that this is solved, we've got closure," Hagaman said. "That's the only regret because we worked many, many, many hours on the road."
Hagaman said the investigation led them to "burn the road" between Watauga, Wilkes and Winston-Salem following all the leads over the years.
The “Dixie Mafia" is thought to have engaged in dozens of violent crimes in Georgia and elsewhere across the Southeast in the 1960s and ‘70s. Hagaman said there isn't any indication they have had any dealings in the area outside of the Durham murders.
The FBI described the Dixie Mafia in 2012 as “a loose confederation of thugs and crooks who conducted their criminal activity in the Southeastern United States."
In 1972, the Watauga Democrat reported that Mr. and Mrs. Durham were natives of Wilkes County. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Church of the Purlear Community. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Coy Durham of the Lomax Community.
Prior to coming to Boone in November, 1969, after purchasing the Buick agency from G. C. Greene Jr, the Durhams resided in Mount Airy. The name of the firm was changed from Greene Buick-Pontiac Co. to Modern Buick-Pontiac Co. The new dealership became effective Nov. 18, 1969.
Mr. Durham graduated from Appalachian State University in 1941 with a degree in history and physical education. He taught one year at Mount Pleasant School in Wilkes County after World War II. For the last six years before coming to Boone. Mr. Durham operated the Mount Airy Auto Loan and Sales Finance Co. Prior to that, he was associated with Home Finance Company for 13 years.
Matty Staskel contributed reporting to this story.
