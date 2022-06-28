WATAUGA — Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is building its second home of the year with some help from local organizations and volunteers.
Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is part of the global, nonprofit housing organization that works to "eliminate barriers to a better, healthier and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home," according to the organization's website.
Homebuyers, local volunteer groups and individuals have worked to build 31 homes in Watauga County since 1987.
Before January, there was not a full-time construction manager for Habitat for Humanity in Watauga County. Starting in August 2021, Sarah Grady filled the position at first in a part-time capacity and then moved to full-time earlier this year after being involved with the organization for about 10 years. Before Grady took on the full-time role, the organization built one house every year and a half. With her guidance, the organization is currently building its second home of the year and is on track to build two to three houses each year moving forward.
In 2008, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity purchased about 20 acres off Greenwood Valley Drive. They are currently working on their ninth house on the property with 10 to 12 more lots left to build on. In addition to this land, the organization will build on land previously owned by homebuyers. Qualifications to buy a home through Habitat for Humanity include current living situation, past rental history, credit score and income. All homebuyers are required to put in 250 hours of "sweat equity" by assisting in the construction of their home.
In addition to homebuyers and Habitat for Humanity staff, various individuals and groups volunteer with the organization. Sunny Days Homes, Inc. has regularly volunteered their services over the years. Sunny Days Homes President Sam Zimmerman volunteers his services while still paying his employee. He has done that yearly, and typically helps with larger jobs like roofing and window installation. Grady said that Sunny Days Homes installed the majority of the windows on the houses on the 20-acre property.
On June 23, Boone Rent-All donated the use of a forklift, which was used by Sunny Day Homes, regular volunteers and Habitat for Humanity staff to install roofing on a home on the 20-acre property that is being built.
"I did realize there are, from people who volunteered before, names written on some of the studs, I guess there's a little bit of a different vibe, a little more community," said Taylor Radcliff. "It feels good. We work on a lot of million-dollar homes so it's nice to know that a family will move in and live here and send their kids to school in the community."
This current project, which began in May, is being built for an employee at Lowes Hardware. Grady said this homeowner assists in the construction on all of her days off and Lowes has given them a good deal on lumber due to the homeowners' connection to the organization. Typically, Habitat for Humanity purchases their lumber from New River Building Supplies, which Grady also said typically gives the organization "a good deal." Grady said the cost of lumber has increased exponentially since the start of the pandemic and any donations or discounts are incredibly helpful to keep building costs low.
Grady said that when coordinating with homebuyers, she sees a notable impact on their quality of life.
"The last lady we just finished a house for, she hadn't had a home for three years. She was just moving around, staying with different family members. She was super ecstatic to have a stable place to live," said Grady. "Her daughter, who just had a baby, ended up moving in so she has her granddaughter living with her now, which she wouldn't have been able to do before."
Grady said she is constantly working to coordinate volunteer groups to come assist. Training sessions can be held at the beginning of volunteer days for groups with little to no experience in construction. Regular volunteers assist in the training and building process, which Grady said is essential to the organization.
"The regular volunteers really make these houses go," said Grady. "If there are any retired people or just someone looking to do something during the week, it would be awesome to have more skilled, regular volunteers."
For more information on Watauga County Habitat for Humanity and how to volunteer, visit www.wataugahabitat.org.
