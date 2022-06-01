While affordable workforce housing is among the hottest of High Country topics these days, Watauga County’s Habitat for Humanity operational model may offer one of the best solutions for the crisis.
That was one of the key takeaways from Director of Development Nathan Godwin’s May 23 presentation to The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock. Currently building only one house per year for a qualifying candidate for home ownership, the local Habitat for Humanity could hardly be portrayed as a “high volume” solution — the nonprofit is hoping to build two homes per year in the near future, Godwin said — but the operational model is effective, even with its many challenges.
“It is important to dispel a myth at the beginning of this presentation,” said Godwin. “Habitat for Humanity does not give away ‘free’ homes. Instead, we offer no interest loans to qualified buyers who meet our income, sweat equity and need requirements.”
In every jurisdiction, Godwin said, Habitat for Humanity identifies what is the median income in that particular region.
“Habitat uses the U.S. Housing and Urban Development guidelines to determine the median income for our county,” said Godwin.
Qualifying applicants must be earning between 40 percent and 70 percent of that regional benchmark.
“It may be a traditional 30-year mortgage, but with no interest on the loan that principal can get paid down pretty quickly,” said Godwin.
One of the reasons Habitat will be able to decrease its production time and increase the number of homes built per year is the addition of the organization’s first full-time construction manager, Sarah Grady.
“Sarah has a rich background in home construction, with a Master’s degree in building science and has worked as a volunteer with Habitat for several years,” said Godwin.
Still relatively new in his position after spending several years in advertising sales for Mountain Times Publications, Godwin highlighted some of the features of Habitat home ownership, as well as some of the challenges the nonprofit encounters.
“Much of our labor is volunteer labor, including the 250 hours of sweat equity required of the individuals to become homeowners,” said Godwin. “So, most of the cost of their house is in the price of the materials used. The challenge currently is inflation. The cost of lumber is skyrocketing and Habitat homes are not insulated from the supply chain issues affecting the rest of the world.”
Another hurdle is the price appreciation of the house.
“We don’t want our homeowners to flip the house just because its valuation in the open market might be significantly greater than what they paid for it. Our goal is to help people own and live in affordable housing instead of paying what have become extremely high rents,” Godwin said. “So, at the outset we have the house assigned a valuation in the open market by an accredited appraiser and the difference between that number and the homeowner’s cost goes into a type of ‘soft’ second mortgage. Depending on the length of the mortgage, a portion of the soft second is forgiven each year the family is current on their payments for the life of the loan. Once they choose to transfer the title, or sell the house, the balances remaining on the first and second come due. If the homeowner stays in the house for the life of the loan, no payment will ever be required for the second.”
Godwin emphasized that the Habitat clients own their homes and are entitled to sell if need be, whether they get a job in another city or other circumstances in their respective lives change, but the forgivable second mortgage feature protects the mission of the nonprofit, too.
Godwin also explained that a major challenge is finding land on which to build homes.
“If you know what is happening in real estate today, you know that the cost of vacant land is growing increasingly expensive,” he said.
Godwin pointed out that Habitat has two basic alternatives for building its homes.
“The first alternative is to build a home on the eventual homeowner’s family-owned land. Where they already have the property but insufficient resources to build a house, that becomes a fairly straightforward solution for us,” said Godwin. “The second alternative is to buy a larger plot capable of providing multiple homesites. Then we subdivide that parcel and build our homes there. As more homes are built, a homeowners association is formed and each resident pays a small monthly HOA fee.”
Blowing Rock, Godwin said, has provided good partners for Habitat for Humanity.
“Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church and Blowing Rock Methodist Church have been generous sources of both funds and volunteers, to name a couple of longtime supporters,” said Godwin.
As Habitat approaches the end of an individual project, it will open an application period for the next project. It is common to see 15-20 applications in any given period.
“In the end, the new homeowner pays his mortgage, pays his utilities, pays his taxes, and pays for their repairs just like any other homeowner,” said Godwin. “We just help them get their foot in the door of homeownership, more affordably.”
People can support Habitat for Humanity by donating money, land and time. They can call the Habitat office at (828) 268-9545 or by donating furniture – or shopping at – the ReStore subsidiary at 1200 Archie Carroll Road, in Boone. The phone number for free donations to ReStore is (828) 268-9696.
