HIGH COUNTRY — A high wind warning will go into effect Saturday morning for Watauga and Ashe counties, according to the National Weather Service.
West winds will blow between 20 to 35 mph winds with gusts up to 55 to 65 mph possible. The high wind watch will last through late Saturday night.
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines which could lead to scattered powers outages. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph will occur late tonight in the higher elevations, then there will be several waves of high wind gusts Saturday into Saturday night.
The National Weather Service recommends community members monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on the situation. Community members, if possible, should remain in the lower levels of their home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.