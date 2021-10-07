BLOWING ROCK — According to the traffic study commissioned by the Town of Blowing Rock that looked at Green Hill Road during the summer, there are relatively few problems along the roadway.
Using crash data and speed monitoring provided by the Blowing Rock Police Department and soliciting public concerns through an online survey and interactive map giving community members to pinpoint problem areas, Ramsey Kemp Associates studied what has largely been regarded as a cut-through shortcut from the Blue Ridge Parkway to U.S. 321 at the south entrance to the town limits.
BRPD data shows that the southbound traffic has an average speed of 26 miles per hour and that 50 percent of the traffic was at 27 mph or below. Approximately 85 percent of all traffic is at 35 mph or below.
Northbound traffic, reports the study, is somewhat slower. The posted speed limit is 25 mph.
Based on crash data also provided by the BRPD, there have been 12 crashes between 2013 and 2021.
The summary recommendations of Ramsey Kemp Associates include:
SPEED COUNTERMEASURE:
- Install two (2) speed feedback signs on Green Hill Road, one in each direction between Edge Hill Road and Heather Ridge Lane (north).
SPEED COUNTERMEASURE:
- Install a uniform and consistent application of enhanced curve delineation using warning signs and pavement markings illustrating changes in horizontal alignment on Green Hill Road.
CUT-THROUGH TRAFFIC COUNTERMEASURE:
- Coordinate with Google Maps to remove Green Hill Road as a routing alternative between U.S. 321 and the Blue Ridge Parkway.
CUT-THROUGH TRAFFIC COUNTERMEASURE:
- Install selective exclusion signing on Green Hill Road and in both directions on U.S. 321 and the Blue Ridge Parkway as drivers approach Green Hill Road.
- Movement prohibition signing on U.S. 321 and the Blue Ridge Parkway should also be considered as a supplement to the recommended selective exclusion signing
GREEN HILL ROAD/GREEN HILL CIRCLE IMPROVEMENTS:
- Install supplemental distance ahead plaques on the same post as the existing stop ahead warning signs on Green Hill Road.
GREEN HILL ROAD/GREEN HILL CIRCLE IMPROVEMENTS:
- Install transverse rumble strip markings on Green Hill Road in advance of the Green Hill Road/Green Hill Circle all-way stop intersection.
A traffic engineer will make his presentation to the town council at its regular meeting on Oct. 12. The full report is available at town hall.
