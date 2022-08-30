LINVILLE — On Friday, Sept. 2, the Mile High Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will reach a major milestone. One of the most iconic destinations in North Carolina will be turning 70 years old, and the park is throwing a celebration with a mile-high slate of activities.

Whether it is guests’ first time or 40th time crossing the Mile High Swinging Bridge, they are certain to find a new appreciation for one of the great engineering marvels on the East Coast as the park observes this anniversary with a special day of happenings.

