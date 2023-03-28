February 2023 weather

Grandfather Mountain had a pretty mild February with some above-average temperatures, according to data recorded at the park’s official weather reporting stations. The average high temperature for February 2023 was 45.65 degrees Fahrenheit (the fifth-highest on record), with an average low of 31.20 degrees (the second-warmest on record) and a mean of 38.43 degrees (the third-highest on record).

 Photo courtesy Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation | Monty Combs

The average high temperature for February 2023 was 45.65 degrees Fahrenheit (the fifth-highest on record), with an average low of 31.20 degrees (the second-warmest on record) and a mean of 38.43 degrees (the third-highest on record).

